What To Buy On Cyber Monday On Etsy

Handmade, personalized and custom gifts to get on sale.
By Brittany Nims
11/26/2018 03:44pm ET
photoguns via Getty Images

You might think of Cyber Monday as a time to snatch up deals on big-ticket items like TVs and laptops, mattresses, headphones and even subscription boxes, and you’re not wrong. There are plenty of cart-stopping sales on furniture and gadgets during Cyber Weekend, but the deals don’t stop there.

This year, peer-to-peer marketplace Etsy is getting in on the action by offering sales within some of its top-selling sections like home and living, jewelry, clothing, home decor and more. If you’re shopping for a hard-to-shop-for dad, a picky boyfriend, a friend who’s had a sh*tty year, or a family who needs a gift they can use together, Etsy’s the perfect place to find handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts.

Here, we’ve found 15 fun and festive holiday items and gift ideas to scoop up from Etsy’s Cyber Monday sale:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Personalized Stockings
Etsy / 607byDavieandChiyo
Normally: $40.50
Sale: $31.60
Get it here.
2
Oversized Initial Necklace
Etsy / gigglosophy
Normally: $20+
Sale: $16+
Get it here.
3
Child's Holiday Sweater
Etsy / TheWishingElephant
Normally: $27+
Sale: $22+
Get it here.
4
Personalized Keychain
Etsy / leftcoastoriginal
Normally: $14+
Sale: $11+
Get it here.
5
Merry And Bright Tea Towel
Etsy / TheOystersPearl
Normally: $18
Sale: $14.40
Get it here.
6
State Initial Necklace
Etsy / paperandrock
Normally: $16+
Sale: $13.60+
Get it here.
7
Our First Christmas Ornament
Etsy / TpcDesignStudio
Normally: $10+
Sale: $8+
Get it here.
8
Foodie Dice
Etsy / TwoTmbleweeds
Normally: $24
Sale: $21.60
Get it here.
9
Holiday Wreath
Etsy / herestousUK
Normally: $20
Sale: $17
Get it here.
10
Amethyst Crystal Air Plant Holder
Etsy / TwoTmbleweeds
Normally: $26+
Sale: $20+
Get it here.
11
Dainty Zodiac Necklace
Etsy / EmeryandOpal
Normally: $22
Sale: $17.60
Get it here.
12
Holiday Cocktail Napkins
Etsy / carinapaperco
Normally: $13.25
Sale: $11.26
Get them here.
13
Gold Geometric Earrings
Etsy / thegemco
Normally: $18
Sale: $14.40
Get it here.
14
Cats Cookie Cutter Set
Etsy / Cookillu
Normally: $37.67
Sale: $30.14
Get it here.
15
Warm + Cozy Campfire Mug
Etsy / sweetwaterdecor
Normally: $18
Sale: $14.40
Get it here.
