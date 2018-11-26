You might think of Cyber Monday as a time to snatch up deals on big-ticket items like TVs and laptops, mattresses, headphones and even subscription boxes, and you’re not wrong. There are plenty of cart-stopping sales on furniture and gadgets during Cyber Weekend, but the deals don’t stop there.
This year, peer-to-peer marketplace Etsy is getting in on the action by offering sales within some of its top-selling sections like home and living, jewelry, clothing, home decor and more. If you’re shopping for a hard-to-shop-for dad, a picky boyfriend, a friend who’s had a sh*tty year, or a family who needs a gift they can use together, Etsy’s the perfect place to find handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts.
Here, we’ve found 15 fun and festive holiday items and gift ideas to scoop up from Etsy’s Cyber Monday sale:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.