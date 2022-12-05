The Etsy Holiday Gifts Our Editors Are Shopping This Year

Personalized croc leather shopper

"After a couple of years of working at home, I needed to refresh my work bag situation when we switched to the hybrid office model. I spotted this large leather tote on a friend and knew it was the one. It's made of ultra-soft textured leather, is incredibly roomy and can be personalized with your initials, which I love. It's big enough to carry a laptop, makeup bag, a sweater and whatever I happen to pick up throughout my day. It's lightweight, elegant and looks good with just about any outfit. I've even used it as a carry-on for flights with great success. I have it in black, but it comes in a variety of colors that are chic and modern. I always recommend it to people who need a new work bag." — Lourdes Avila Uribe, senior shopping writer