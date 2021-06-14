22 Home Decor Items From Etsy That'll Get You All The Compliments

Ahhh Etsy, a place where you can find beautiful, adorable and unique items. Did you know that Etsy has an incredible selection of home decor? From beautiful coasters to personalized wall art and the most adorable plant holders, you’re bound to find things that’ll bring your home decor to the next level and get you ALL the compliments. And the best part? You’ll be supporting small businesses in the process. Go on, check out some of our favorite finds below!
1
A set of thick rose gold coasters
LukaMarbleDesigns / Etsy
2
A hanging double shelf
BrooklynRustics / Etsy
3
A set of letters spelling "HOME" with a wreath in the center
4
A towel holder shaped like a gigantic clothes pin
5
A super cute giraffe planter
6
A stunning 'Girl With a Pearl Earring' art print
7
A customizable star map
8
A customized cutting board
9
A set of country-chic planter pots on a customizable piece of pine wood
10
A wooden photo print
11
An outrageously cute planter
12
Or this gorgeous geode planter
13
A vibrant personalized stand
14
A rustic piece of décor
15
A customized digital art piece
16
An absolutely adorable marshmallow mug
17
A set of handmade felt coasters shaped like your favorite feline
18
An adorable puppy or kitten-shaped door stopper
19
An elephant-shaped toothbrush holder with a draining hole in its 3D-printed snout
20
An eye-catching mini calendar
21
A personalized jewelry stand
22
A set of five desk organizers in a stunning shade of gold