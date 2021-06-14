HuffPost Finds

22 Home Decor Items From Etsy That'll Get You All The Compliments

Redecorate with these and watch the likes start rolling in.
By Daniel Boan, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Ahhh Etsy, a place where you can find beautiful, adorable and unique items. Did you know that Etsy has an incredible selection of home decor? From beautiful coasters to personalized wall art and the most adorable plant holders, you’re bound to find things that’ll bring your home decor to the next level and get you ALL the compliments. And the best part? You’ll be supporting small businesses in the process. Go on, check out some of our favorite finds below!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A set of thick rose gold coasters
LukaMarbleDesigns / Etsy
They'll make you realize the coasters you're currently using are way too flimsy. You and your drink deserve so much better. LukaMarbleDesigns is a family-owned small Etsy shop based in Los Alamitos, California.

Promising review: "These are EXACTLY what I’ve been looking for. A THICK coaster, not a cheesy tacky thin piece of marble. I’m so thrilled. Bought these as a gift but they’re so nice I’m keeping them." — Bri Lempesis

Get a set of two from LukaMarbleDesigns for $25.95+ (available in two colors and packs of four or six).
2
A hanging double shelf
BrooklynRustics / Etsy
It looks like it cost double the price. With a handy ring at the top for easy hanging, even the most tool-challenged among us should be able to have this up on the wall in no time. BrooklynRustics is a small Etsy shop based in New York.

Promising review: "This shelf is so cute in my son's nursery! It seems to hold weight well and was easy to hang!" — Kelsey Chance

Get it from BrooklynRustics for $35 (available in 12 stain colors and nine cord and ring color combinations).
3
A set of letters spelling "HOME" with a wreath in the center
ShapeStack / Etsy
Sometimes you just need a good reminder that there's really no place like it. ShapeStack is a small Etsy shop based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this for my entryway. It is exactly what I was looking for and it shipped out so quickly. I hung with command strips. Letters are great quality and so is the wreath." — Jennifer Loughner

Get it from ShapeStack for $22.49+ (available in two colors and with or without wreath or with a wooden "O").
4
A towel holder shaped like a gigantic clothes pin
BarwoodShop / Etsy
Add some serious farmhouse-chic vibes to your bathroom. BarwoodShop is a small Etsy shop based in Adirondack, New York.

Promising review: "OMG! So much fun. Unique and functional! Easy to order, arrived as advertised and on time. Made everyone who has seen it smile! I call that a win." — Doris Morgan

Get it from BarwoodShop for $28.97+ (available in eight colors).
5
A super cute giraffe planter
plantmymessage / Etsy
It'll proudly carry your tiny succulent while looking out over your messy desk. Plantmymessage is a small Etsy shop based in Los Angeles, California.

Promising review: "This was a surprise for a friend and they loved it! Such a fun, unique gift! And I loved that I could get it sent with a plant inside so my friend didn't have to make an extra trip to find one." — Jamie

Get it from plantmymessage for $29.99.
6
A stunning 'Girl With a Pearl Earring' art print
PinFranklin / Etsy
You'll be tempted to have this in the background of all your Instagram photos. PinFranklin is a Black-owned small Etsy shop based in Jurupa Valley, California.

Get it from PinFranklin for $35+ (available as a print or canvas in 13 sizes).
7
A customizable star map
FinchandCotter / Etsy
It features a photo of the night sky from the day and location of your choosing, meaning it's guaranteed to be the most unique piece of art in your home. The shop will send over the proof to you before printing so you can make sure it looks exactly the way you want it! FinchandCotter is a small Etsy shop based in Grand Rapids, Michigan that specializes in personalized items.

Promising review: "Gorgeous!!! I've been looking for star maps for over a year. Couldn't find anything affordable until I found these. When I received them last week I was BLOWN AWAY!! Unbelievably beautiful! Can't wait to gift these for Christmas!" — Elizabeth

Get it from FinchandCotter for $26+ (available in two sizes with or without a frame or mat).
8
A customized cutting board
TeamSennett / Etsy
It's made of heavy-duty glass with an elegant marbled pattern that's way too gorgeous to be tucked away in a pantry. TeamSennett is a family-owned small Etsy shop based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Promising review: "Absolutely stunning, the colors were gorgeous and the personalization was too cute. Will definitely keep in mind for future gifting." — Catrina More

Get it from TeamSennett for $25+ (available in four sizes and four colors).
9
A set of country-chic planter pots on a customizable piece of pine wood
TheRedPoppyPeddler / Etsy
Have your own Instagram-worthy garden without ever having to step foot outside. TheRedPoppyPeddler is a small Etsy shop based in Twin Lake, Michigan.

Promising review: "This is the perfect piece for a bare wall! I put it in my kitchen by my back door to continue to give me some summer vibes throughout the winter. Perfect on a brick wall! Adorable and well made!" — daperri1

Get it from TheRedPoppyPeddler for $32+ (available in vertical and horizontal options, with or without plants, and 11 wood finishes).
10
A wooden photo print
MyWoodPhoto / Etsy
Although Instagram is great, there's really nothing like a physical photo you can display for years to come. MyWoodPhoto is a small Etsy shop based in Grottoes, Virginia.

Promising review: "I love this item so much that this is actually the third purchase I made! The first item was a gift for my parents on Christmas. My dad loved the wood photo too, so he asked for two more for his birthday. I've only purchased the Color Enhanced option to ensure that the color pops out, and it really does! I highly recommend." — Kristina Iligan

Get it from MyWoodPhoto for $19.99+ (available in five sizes with various customizable options).
11
An outrageously cute planter
ReadySetMade / Etsy
It'll literally sit on the edge of your shelf and keep you company. Just look at those little legs! And the tiny arms!! No, YOU'RE crying! ReadySetMade is a small Etsy shop based in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Promising review: "Lovely little plant pot! It sits proudly on my bathroom sink and I've had lots of compliments already on how cute it is! Seller kindly added a drainage hole for me as I decided to repot my succulent directly into it." — Hayley

Get it from ReadySetMade for $17.73 (available in six colors).
12
Or this gorgeous geode planter
talandbert / Etsy
This can also double as a tea light holder if you don't have a particularly green thumb. Talandbert is a woman-owned small business based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Promising review: "Fits in the palm of my hand, perfect to set on my nightstand. I love having the option of placing a small candle or plant inside. The amethyst is so gorgeous, thank you!" — Alyssa Ann

Get it from talandbert for $32+ (also available with plant or candle).
13
A vibrant personalized stand
BrantPointPrep / Etsy
You won't have to keep picking up your phone just to see all those never-ending e-mails and Slack messages throughout the day. BrantPointPrep is a small Etsy seller based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Promising review: "Just like the picture! It has a nice glossy finish. Great holder at a nice price! I highly recommend." — Yasha

Get it from BrantPointPrep for $11.94+ (available in four styles and two sizes).
14
A rustic piece of décor
BrooklynRustics / Etsy
It'll give you that mountainous, snow-capped view even if you're nowhere near a mountain. BrooklynRustics is a small Etsy shop based in New York.

Get it from BrooklynRustics for $8+ (available in three sizes and 13 colors).
15
A customized digital art piece
Whispart / Etsy
Have a map of your address printed and displayed wherever you like. It's like a little belated housewarming present to yourself. Whispart is a small Etsy shop specializing in personalized wall art.

Promising review: "Literally this gift was the life of the housewarming party. Everyone loved it. This is so special and she can cherish it for a lifetime. Excellent customer service. Thank you!" — Jennifer

Get the digital file from Whispart for $14 (available in 10 sizes).
16
An absolutely adorable marshmallow mug
TheCozyCrafterShoppe / Etsy
It's so irresistible it'll convince you that hot chocolate is in fact a year-round beverage. TheCozyCrafterShoppe is a small Etsy shop specializing in farmhouse and holiday decor.

Promising review: "I am in LOVE! This sweet little mug is just what I needed to add to my tray!!" — Brenda Sweetser

Get it from TheCozyCrafterShoppe for $12 (available in three styles).
17
A set of handmade felt coasters shaped like your favorite feline
FeltStoreArt / Etsy
The felt versions are more interested in holding your glass than knocking it over. FeltStoreArt is a small Etsy seller based in Washington.

Promising review: "I'm loving this cute little coaster! It's perfect for my wide mug, and protects my desk very well from heat and condensation." — Natalie

Get a set of two from FeltStoreArt for $18 (also available in packs of four and six).
18
An adorable puppy or kitten-shaped door stopper
AceMarketsStudio / Etsy
Prop open all your doors and let your pet have full reign of the house as they deserve. AceMarketsStudio is a small Etsy shop specializing in home goods and face masks.

Get it from AceMarketsStudio for $13.99 (available in four styles).
19
An elephant-shaped toothbrush holder with a draining hole in its 3D-printed snout
TheNoisy3DShop / Etsy
It'll be like going to the zoo every time you brush your teeth, without the overpriced tickets. TheNoisy3DShop is a small Etsy shop based in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Promising review: "This is so cute! I’ve been looking for a toothbrush holder with a drain for years and I love the style of this one. The little elephant is adorable and functions as designed." — kmmanning13

Get it from TheNoisy3DShop for $14.99 (available in four colors).
20
An eye-catching mini calendar
HemanaPaperie / Etsy
You'll be tempted to place this in the background of all your Zoom meetings so your co-workers can shower you with compliments. It features seasonal illustrations for each month, like a beautiful cherry blossom tree in April and colorful fireworks for July. HemanaPaperie is a small Etsy shop based in Irvine, California that specializes in handmade paper crafts.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this desk calendar! It fits perfectly on my desk, and the designs are so pretty. If it's in stock each year I'll definitely be re-ordering for the new year!" — Elisabeth

Get it from HemanaPaperie for $14+ (available in three sizes and with or without stand).
21
A personalized jewelry stand
ashandaspenhandmade / Etsy
You know that giant pile of mismatched earrings in your drawer right now? This will eliminate that for good and it's bound to become the standout item on your vanity. Ashandaspenhandmade is a small Etsy shop that specializes in personalized home decor.

Promising review: "Came exactly as pictured! No scratches, nicely wrapped with bubble wrap. Super cute and fast shipping!" — Sarah

Get it from ashandaspenhandmade for $14.99+ (available in 26 base colors and 21 font options).
22
A set of five desk organizers in a stunning shade of gold
BluMonaco / Etsy
They'll keep your home office looking tidy and Instagram-ready at all times. BluMonaco is an Etsy shop that specializes in organization and decor.

Promising review: "I moved into a new office space because of quarantine, and I needed something to help personalize the space, and these did the trick! Just what I needed to help me stay organized and bring some color into the space without being overbearing." — Brittany

Get it from BluMonaco for $45.
