shoppingNative AmericansGift GuidesEtsyindigenous peoples

Shop These Indigenous Artisans On Etsy Today

Shop traditionally crafted jewelry, skin care, hats and home goods by Native artisans.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A<a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsyindigenous-TessaFlores-101022-6341ea35e4b0b7f89f4c784c&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1301500912%2Fpolymer-clay-necklace%3Fclick_key%3D68f31876df6f32153a9a8e51069796c32a353f63%253A1301500912%26click_sum%3D9b33242f%26ref%3Dshop_home_active_4&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" polymer clay necklace" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6341ea35e4b0b7f89f4c784c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsyindigenous-TessaFlores-101022-6341ea35e4b0b7f89f4c784c&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1301500912%2Fpolymer-clay-necklace%3Fclick_key%3D68f31876df6f32153a9a8e51069796c32a353f63%253A1301500912%26click_sum%3D9b33242f%26ref%3Dshop_home_active_4&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> polymer clay necklace</a> and beaded<a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsyindigenous-TessaFlores-101022-6341ea35e4b0b7f89f4c784c&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1315533491%2Flosi-earrings%3Fclick_key%3D96808331713e2d347526846941f43fcdc86d20e1%253A1315533491%26click_sum%3D07d06a8f%26ref%3Dshop_home_active_3&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Losi earrings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6341ea35e4b0b7f89f4c784c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsyindigenous-TessaFlores-101022-6341ea35e4b0b7f89f4c784c&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1315533491%2Flosi-earrings%3Fclick_key%3D96808331713e2d347526846941f43fcdc86d20e1%253A1315533491%26click_sum%3D07d06a8f%26ref%3Dshop_home_active_3&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> Losi earrings</a> by Taylor Gutierrez’s shop <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsyindigenous-TessaFlores-101022-6341ea35e4b0b7f89f4c784c&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fkamamabeadwork&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="KamamaBeadwork" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6341ea35e4b0b7f89f4c784c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsyindigenous-TessaFlores-101022-6341ea35e4b0b7f89f4c784c&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fkamamabeadwork&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">KamamaBeadwork</a>, and Kate Sultuska from <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsyindigenous-TessaFlores-101022-6341ea35e4b0b7f89f4c784c&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FSweetgrassReign%3Fref%3Dsimple-shop-header-name%26listing_id%3D1313881457&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="SweetgrassReign" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6341ea35e4b0b7f89f4c784c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsyindigenous-TessaFlores-101022-6341ea35e4b0b7f89f4c784c&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FSweetgrassReign%3Fref%3Dsimple-shop-header-name%26listing_id%3D1313881457&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">SweetgrassReign</a> hand-beading.
Photos by: Brandon Smith
A polymer clay necklace and beaded Losi earrings by Taylor Gutierrez’s shop KamamaBeadwork, and Kate Sultuska from SweetgrassReign hand-beading.

There are countless historical examples of Native cultures and populations being stripped away through colonization efforts right here in North America. Thankfully, the spirit and identities of many of these groups remain intact, particularly through artistic traditions.

In an effort to undo some of the harm of colonialism and recognize the significance of Indigenous art, Etsy partnered with Nest, a nonprofit aimed at advancing global workforce inclusivity, to create the Indigenous Artisans Collective, which launched on Indigenous Peoples Day earlier this week.

Dinah Jean, senior manager of social innovation at Etsy, told HuffPost that historic artisan communities may have traditionally lacked access to the digital economy. As part of the online marketplace’s larger Uplift Makers Program, Jean hopes this initiative can help such makers connect with a thriving internet community in order to earn meaningful income and, most importantly, celebrate their own cultures in the process.

The program also provides peer mentors from a group of existing Indigenous artisans with Etsy shops to help the makers in the collective gain entrepreneurial advice and guidance.

For April Toledo, an Indigenous Artisans Collective member and owner of the shop Juniper Dreams by April, the deeply rooted practice of artisan crafts is essential to preserving the cultural biodiversity of indigenous peoples and ending the white-induced erasure of their identities.

“It’s a way for Native people to bring a piece of their culture into their day-to-day lives and honor it there, or for anyone to appreciate and wear it as well. Continuing the traditions of making these items means the culture is alive,” Toledo said.

The unique and handmade items produced by the collective range from intricately beaded jewelry to sewn moccasins to ornamental wood pieces. Each one utilizes traditional methods and materials unique to a specific community or tribe.

“It is sometimes easier to share a cultural idea with a tangible item than just words alone. This can open the door to bigger conversations and a better understanding of Indigenous people today."”

- April Toledo, Indigenous Artisans Collective

“It is sometimes easier to share a cultural idea with a tangible item than just words alone. This can open the door to bigger conversations and a better understanding of Indigenous people today,” Toledo said.

While we’re a long way from addressing all the harm done to Indigenous people, supporting their artistic endeavors and sharing in their stories is a great way to start. Below, you can shop some of these maker’s small businesses and explore their incredible handmade art.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Etsy/SweetgrassReign
Sweetgrass Reign
Kate Sultuska's shop, Sweetgrass Reign, focuses on Indigenous values and cultural identity while also bringing much needed attention to Native causes. Here you can find a mix of contemporary housewares such as hand-poured soy candles in upcycled vintage vessels and statement mugs, as well as accessories like earrings and beaded beanies.
Soy candle: $35+ at EtsyShop SweetgrassReign at Etsy
2
Etsy/Coppercanoewoman
Copper Canoe Woman
ƛ̓áqvas gḷ́w̓aqs (Copper Canoe Woman), whose English name is Vina Brown, first learned to sew, bead and weave from the maternal figures in her life growing up in unceded Haíłzaqv territory in British Columbia. To this day, Brown incorporates the artistic practices of her lineage into the jewelry featuring abalone, wood, shell, precious stones and other materials, sourced right from her territory.
Abalone earrings: $150 at EtsyShop Copper Canoe Woman at Etsy
3
Etsy/KamamaBeadwork
Kamama Beadwork
KamamaBeadwork shop owner Tayler Gutierrez resides in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is enrolled with the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma. True to Cherokee tradition, Gutierrez hand crafts one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry using glass seed beads, fine metals and smoked moose hide, receiving inspiration from her surroundings and old Cherokee beadwork.
Polymer clay necklace: $75 at EtsyShop KamamaBeadwork at Etsy
4
Etsy/JuniperDreamsByApril
Juniper Dreams By April
April Toledo, an affiliate of the Navajo nation, first learned the intricate craft of beading from her grandmother. In Toledo's shop, Juniper Dreams By April, you can find vibrant beaded accessories that incorporate traditional concepts that can easily be worn in modern settings.
Beaded cuff: $355 at EtsyShop JuniperDreamsByApril at Etsy
5
Etsy/LewBlessedCreations
Lew Blessed Creations
Raised between an Indian Township and an Indian Island reservation in Maine, Jeanne Lewey of Lew Blessed Creations, a member of the Penobscot Nation, was heavily influenced by soap-making using natural ingredients and traditional techniques. In her shop, you can find artfully crafted soaps containing wild-harvested Blue Glacier clay, essential oils, milk, activated charcoal, French green clay and more.
Activated charcoal soap: $8.50 at EtsyShop LewBlessedCreations at Etsy
6
Etsy/OklahomaThirtyNine
Oklahoma Thirty Nine
Jennifer Reeder of Oklahoma Thirty Nine is a member of the Caddo Nation of Oklahoma and has ancestral ties to the tribes that historically inhabited regions of east Texas, southern Arkansas and more. Reeder says that her jewelry designs are a "modern interpretation of tribal culture, history, and beliefs." She uses various materials in her jewelry making such as bones, shells and semi-precious stones.
Medallion and earring set: $225 at EtsyShop OklahomaThirtyNine at Etsy
7
Etsy/SamanthaJacobsArt
Samantha Jacobs Art
The goods you can find in Samantha Jacobs' shop utilize different artistic and Indigenous practices including beading, tufting and traditional clothing. Affiliated with the Seneca Nation of Indians in Cattaraugus Territory, Jacobs first began sewing her own traditional clothing as a child while part of a dance troupe, when she would make new outfits after she outgrew her old ones.
Beaded cloche hat: $500 at EtsyShop SamanthaJacobsArt at Etsy
8
Etsy/HousofHopkins
Hous of Hopkins
Kathryn Hopkins is Seneca and Iroquois Native who specializes in crafting jewelry and handbags made with materials such as fur, glass seed beads, textiles and more. What differentiates her Iroquois technique from other traditional designs is that her beadwork is often raised, while other tribes and nations traditionally use flat beadwork.
Mink pom earrings: $300 at EtsyShop HousofHopkins at Etsy
9
Etsy/MaryJacobsDesigns
Mary Jacobs Designs
Mary Jacobs is affiliated with the Seneca Nation and currently resides on the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation in New York, where she grew up. Jacobs started the art of beadwork as a young girl and now creates updated functional items based from traditional Haudenosaunee designs, each piece often inspired by the world around her. In Jacobs' shop, Mary Jacobs Designs, you can find handmade jewelry, accessories and home decor such as picture frames, men's ties and beaded purses.
Beaded medallion: $250 at EtsyShop MaryJacobsDesigns at Etsy
10
Etsy/CampbellDesignsGifts
Campbell Designs Gifts
Named after her maternal Cherokee family line, Campbell Designs Gifts is Shilow Campbell's Etsy business that features the art of wood-making and her culture as a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and an Indigenous Mexican. Using locally sourced materials, Campbell makes everything from clocks to table centerpieces to blanket ladders and jewelry.
Blanket ladder: $50 at EtsyShop Campbell Designs Gifts at Etsy
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Reel toilet paper

8 Black-Owned Or Founded Brands You Can Shop At Target

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

7 Relationship Mistakes That Parents Model To Their Kids

Travel

This Travel Trend Allows You To Explore Without Spending A Ton On Trips

Wellness

Study Reveals A Major Benefit To Lifting Weights During Your Workouts

Parenting

The Way Parents Talk about Halloween Candy Is A Harmful, Toxic Mess

Parenting

The Top 10 Baby Name Trends For 2023

Food & Drink

Just How Safe Is Your Nonstick Cookware?

Wellness

Do You Get More Anxious Or Sad In The Fall? There’s A Reason For That.

Wellness

People With Bipolar Disorder Are Sick Of Fans Making Excuses For Kanye West

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Drag Fox Business Guest For His $28 Taco Bell Lunch

Food & Drink

The Best Healthy Canned Chili That Nutritionists Swear By

Shopping

These Stylish Target Desks Are Perfect For Small Spaces

Shopping

Pet Owners: All Of Your Cleaning Must-Haves Are At Walmart

Shopping

Your Home Will Look Straight Out Of A Magazine After Snagging These 51 Last-Minute Fall Prime Day Deals

Shopping

Big Sales On Power Generators: Prepare For Emergencies Now, Thank Yourself Later

Shopping

This Powerful Air Purifier Is Almost Half Off For Amazon Prime

Shopping

Score Up To 44% Off On Bedding This October Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Massage Guns And Body Massagers To Grab On Prime Day

Shopping

The Top 10 Toys And Kids Items Parents Are Buying During October Prime Day

Shopping

Shop These Popular Fitness Items Before The Prime Early Access Sale Ends

Shopping

These Are The Top 14 Beauty Products That Everyone Is Buying On Prime Day

Shopping

I'm A Parenting Editor — Here Are The Items Worth Buying Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

Shopping

Everyone's Scooping Up The Perfect Gift At Amazon's Sale: The Lego Advent Calendar

Shopping

61 Products People Have Been Buying Like Crazy On October’s Prime Day

Style & Beauty

Remember The Training Bra? What Exactly Was It Supposed To Train, Anyway?

Shopping

I'm A Home Editor — Here Are The Items Worth Buying Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

Shopping

Target's Really Good Deal On a KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Actually Better Than Amazon's

Shopping

I Implore You To Buy My Beloved Vacuum Cleaner At The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

We're In The Final Hours Of Amazon's Early Access Sale. Here's What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying

Shopping

36 Practical Things Worth Buying During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

These Popular Food Storage Containers Are Over Half Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Get Up To 51% Off These Popular Espresso Machines During Early Access Prime Day

Shopping

These Popular Robot Vacuums Are Up To 77% Off For Amazon Prime

Shopping

This Highly Rated Smart Notebook Is Less Than $30 On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

This Water Flosser Is 55% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

The Biggest Amazon Deals On Apple Products That End After Tonight

Shopping

These Must-Have Portable Power Boosters Are Up To 40% Off, Ending Tonight

Shopping

The Peloton Bike Is $200 Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon's Fall Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30 Are Going Fast

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Deals To Snag Before They’re Gone Tonight