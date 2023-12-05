Walmart The Eufy Clean L50 promises ultra-high suction on both high-pile carpets and hardwood floors.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

There are very few things that offer the convenience of a robot vacuum, especially if you hate cleaning floors. If you’ve yet to try out the effortlessness of a robot vacuum cleaner for yourself, this powerful model by Eufy is on sale for over half off at Walmart right now.

Advertisement

Normally an expensive gadget, the Eufy Clean L50 robot vacuum is only $155 with today’s special deal. It boasts ultra-powerful suction capabilities to reach everything from small dust particles to pesky crumbs, whether they be on hardwood, linoleum or pile carpets. This is due to its intelligent detection system that senses differences in floor types and automatically adjusts the level of suction required.

Reviewers also claim that this little guy has an impressive run time and cleans even better than their traditional stick vacuums.

And if you’re a pet owner, the vacuum has a pet hair setting that commands it to undergo an automatic empty cycle every 30 to 60 minutes in order to maintain it an optimal level of suction and prevent clogging.

Advertisement

Other smart programming features include the L50’s customizable floor mapping that allows users to schedule cleaning times and set no-go zones, all through the user-friendly phone app. Plus, thanks to a laser navigation system, you don’t have to worry about this vacuum running into walls, table or chair legs and potentially damaging any of your furniture or getting stuck on the ledges between carpet and hard flooring.