Eugene Levy Tearfully Watching His Lifetime Achievement Award Tribute Is Pure Joy

Eugene Levy was honored with the first-ever Newport Beach Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, which came with a special tribute video from friends and family that left him (and us!) in happy tears.

The actor and comedian, who has been in show business for more than four decades, was honored with the award via video conference as part of the organization’s first-ever TV Awards Showcase.

“It’s always nice when people recognize what you do, and like what you do,” the “Schitt’s Creek” star said via video to Variety. “It’s rare to have a show like ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at this point in my career, in the so-called ‘twilight’ of one’s career. And to have created it with my son makes it even sweeter, certainly. It’s the show that I’m the most proud of, in anything that I’ve done and to have it come now is just fantastic.”

Levy is, of course, referring to working with his son Daniel Levy, who co-created the critically acclaimed sitcom that ended earlier this year after six seasons.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honor was given to Levy along with a heartfelt, nearly 10-minute tribute video in which friends and family members paid homage to the 73-year-old’s life and work.

The video stars many fellow comedians and friends, including Martin Short, Jennifer Coolidge and Steve Martin, as well as Levy’s children, Daniel and Sarah Levy. It highlights how “loving,” “kind,” “talented” and “smart” Levy is.

At the end of the video, Levy laughs heartily and takes off his glasses to reveal a happy, albeit tear-strewn face.

“Are you happy now?” he asks the camera, smiling and wiping away the tears.

In case you need more reason to watch the heartwarming tribute, Daniel Levy shared it on Twitter and called it “pure, unfiltered joy.”

Want to experience pure, unfiltered joy? Watch my Dad try to hold back the tears when he is surprised by his friends and cast mates in this little tribute video for his Lifetime Achievement Achievement Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival. Love you, Dad! You deserve it all. https://t.co/DdGLjlmHs5 — dan levy (@danjlevy) August 11, 2020

Outside of “Schitt’s Creek,” in which Levy plays patriarch Johnny Rose, the actor’s illustrious career has included appearances on Canadian sketch comedy series “SCTV” for nearly a decade and starring roles in films such as “American Pie,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation” and “Father of the Bride.”

Levy has also worked alongside Christopher Guest to write, produce and direct some of the films and TV shows he’s appeared in over the years, including “Waiting for Guffman,” “Best in Show,” “A Mighty Wind” and “For Your Consideration.”

