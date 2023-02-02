What's Hot

A Fox News Obsession Gets Flipped On Its Head In Withering 'Daily Show' Trailer

Jimmy Kimmel Hits Trump With An Absolutely Filthy New Title

When I Heard About The Bodycam Videos Of Tyre Nichols, I Shared This Clip Instead. It Exploded.

Stephen Colbert Stings Kevin McCarthy With 'Painful' Marjorie Taylor Greene Quip

'Daily Show' Host D.L. Hughley Marks Kamala Harris’ Historic Funeral Speech With A Dig

Eagles Star's Very Pregnant Wife Is Taking The Ideal Guest To The Super Bowl

Stephen Curry Isn't A Fan Of A Possible Housing Development Near His Home

Former ABC News Journalist Charged In Child Sexual Exploitation Case

Hunter Biden Seeks Federal Probe Of Trump Allies Over Laptop

PG&E To Face Manslaughter Trial Over Deadly California Fire

Kidnapper Leaves Bloody Trail In Oregon, Hides Under House

Sauna Or Steam Room? Experts Reveal The Different Benefits Of Each.

CrimeGun ViolenceNew Jersey

New Jersey Councilwoman Found Fatally Shot In Car

Eunice K. Dwumfour, 30, was found shot multiple times Wednesday evening in a Sayreville neighborhood, authorities said.
Nina Golgowski

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

A homicide investigation is underway after a central New Jersey borough councilwoman was found fatally shot in her car Wednesday evening, local authorities said.

Eunice K. Dwumfour, 30, was found shot multiple times by authorities responding to a 911 call about gunfire in a Sayreville neighborhood around 7:22 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Thursday morning.

The Sayreville Borough councilwoman, a Republican, had been serving a term from 2022 to 2024, according to the council’s website. Police referred questions to the prosecutor’s office, which declined comment to HuffPost Thursday morning, reasoning that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Eunice K. Dwumfour, 30, was fatally shot in her car Wednesday night in Sayreville, New Jersey, police said.
Eunice K. Dwumfour, 30, was fatally shot in her car Wednesday night in Sayreville, New Jersey, police said.
Borough of Sayreville, New Jersey

A man identifying himself as Dwumfour’s neighbor said she was killed while returning home from work.

“I am shocked, scared and heartbroken,” Mahesh Chitnis posted on Facebook. “She was a woman full of life.”

Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said the entire community is “shocked and saddened” by her death.

“The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying,” she said in a statement.

“Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and a community leader,” she added. “On a personal note, I can’t adequately express my feelings of sorrow at the loss of a friend.”

“Her career of public service was just beginning,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in his own statement, “and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness.”

Local authorities have urged anyone with information to contact police or the county prosecutor’s office.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Nina Golgowski - Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community