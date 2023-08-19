‘Euphoria’ Star Alexa Demie Opens Up About Tragic Death Of Late Co-Star Angus Cloud

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Alexa Demie is learning to grieve after her “Euphoria” co-star Angus Cloud died at 25.

“I’m realizing that healing and processing does not look like one thing,” the actor, model and newfound face of Calvin Klein told W Magazine in an interview published Friday. “So right now, I’m trying to be light when I can.”

Demie, 32, initially reacted to the tragedy by posting a broken heart emoji in an Instagram Story. Cloud, who played a charming drug dealer named Fez on the popular HBO drama, was found dead at his family’s home in Oakland, California, in late July.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” his family told TMZ in a statement at the time. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us … Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this.”

Demie has now joined several co-stars in paying tribute to Cloud, as lead “Euphoria” actor Zendaya recently posted a photo of a mural to him, and Sydney Sweeney remembered Cloud as an “open soul” with the “kindest heart.” Even Billie Eilish honored him publicly.

Cloud’s mother maintains that her son “did not intend to check out of this world” and died accidentally. She said they “hugged goodnight” before Cloud told her he’d “see me in the morning” — when Oakland Fire Department officials found him “deceased.”

Demie recently wrapped a shoot for Calvin Klein’s 2023 fall campaign. Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Demie, who plays Maddy Perez in “Euphoria,” has understandably forged ahead while trying to process the loss. She recently wrapped a “light and fun” shoot for Calvin Klein’s 2023 fall campaign — which notably caught the eye of “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White.

“I will say, it was truly the most fun I’ve ever had on a campaign … I was kind of shocked because usually there’s some tension or some drama on a big campaign shoot, but there was nothing of that sort,” Demie told W Magazine.

While “Euphoria’s” third season has yet to start production, HBO Max endearingly added a disclaimer to both the pilot and first episode of Season 2 in honor of their late and beloved colleague: “In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 - 2023.”