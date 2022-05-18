'Euphoria's' Cassie And Maddy Will Duke It Out With Superheroes For Surprising Award

Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney attend HBO's "Euphoria" premiere in 2019. FilmMagic via Getty Images

A popcorn-worthy moment is up for a popcorn trophy.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards has announced that a rumble that erupted between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) on “Euphoria” has been nominated for Best Fight. (Here’s a clip of the scene, which has more or less wall-to-wall NSFW language.)

The two former besties are the only characters from a television series nominated in the category. As humble high school students, they are also the most grounded of the various nominees, many of whom are superhuman.

The fight between Guy and Dude from the video game action flick “Free Guy” was also nominated, along with three epic battles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Black Widow vs. the Widows in “Black Widow,” Shang-Chi’s bus fight in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and the final battle involving all three Spider-Men from “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Many people on Twitter were tickled by the Cassie vs. Maddy nomination.

i love the fact that it’s all super hero battles and then there is cassie and maddy https://t.co/0xtJdX5WOo — peter (@smileylivie) May 12, 2022

Thanos I want to whip half of the living creatures

Maddy: pic.twitter.com/ubVopzgTbK — Khaleesi de Konoha (@LaisDixon) May 12, 2022

Other people, though, felt the long-brewing fight between Cassie and Maddy lacked the physicality of the other performances.

they should have said “argument” at least because they argued more than actually fighting💀 — . (@tellsthemoon) May 11, 2022