Even if you aren’t an avid watcher of HBO’s popular series “Euphoria,” there’s a good chance you’ve seen pictures of their gorgeous makeup looks floating around the internet. Despite the fact that current makeup trends are skewing natural, this is one show that proves that less is not necessarily more.
The show’s makeup artist, Doniella Davy, features a veritable treasure trove of looks on her Instagram page, including generous closeups of the stars’ eye makeup styles.
In general, she keeps the young cast’s skin relatively clean and simple, focusing instead on vibrant, eye-catching makeup that at times seems to defy logic.
She works with everything from shimmer gels, matte powders and even stick-on crystals to create these bold, beautiful looks. And since the dramatics are limited mostly to the eyes, many of these looks are more wearable than you might imagine.
Alongside Rue, the character played by Zendaya, Maude Apatow’s Lexi is among the most low-maintenance when it comes to makeup. Davy shared a close-up of a recent peachy shimmery eye (seen above) that you can probably recreate with what you have at home.
All you really need for most of these is a few palettes, a good solid liquid liner and maybe a jewel here or there. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite products to help get you going with your “Euphoria”-inspired makeup looks — all you need is a steady hand, a bit of practice and a whole lot of creativity.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A holographic highlighter
The "Euphoria" girlies are all about the holographic looks
, and the Milk Makeup holographic stick is as good as it gets. It's a best-selling cream highlighter stick made with meteorite powder, twilight pearls and hydrating butters and oils that make it super-blendable and velvety smooth.
A set of flatback rhinestones
Afantti's rhinestone kit has everything you need to channel your inner Cassie
. It includes a double-ended wax pencil with a metal round end for setting rhinestones, additional wax tips, a carrying bag and two boxes of flatback rhinestones.
A waterproof liquid eyeliner
A high-quality liquid liner is a must when it comes to fanciful Maddy-inspired wings
. KVD Beauty's Tattoo waterproof liquid liner is the best of the best. It's an award-winning liner that won't budge and features an incredibly precise applicator inspired by tattoo artistry.
A collection of matte and shimmery shades
Huda Beauty's lively Obsessions palettes are perfect for anyone wanting to up their eye makeup game. They feature nine highly pigmented mattes and shimmers, with a smooth and blendable texture that can't be beaten. Perfect for a Jules look
.
A soft, matte lipstick
It's not often that the cast wears visible lipstick
, but when they do it tends to be a soft matte in natural shades like muted dusty pinks or browns reminiscent of the '90s. Bite Beauty's Power Moves lipsticks are as pigmented as traditional lipsticks but hydrating as a balm, making them the perfect go-to.
A mega collection of palettes
Go big or go home with ColourPop's Mega Much shadow palette set. It features four of the brand's best-selling 30-pan pressed powder palettes, making it possible to create just about every look you could possibly dream of, including Kat's many playful looks
.
An affordable eyes multi-stick
Perfect for shadow and lining, Sephora's colorful eyeshadow and eyeliner makeup sticks come in a range of shades, so you can easily apply creative eye makeup looks. The low price point means you can pick up a few at a time and build your collection. 47 Red Terracotta reminds us of Jule's many fiery eye looks.
A shimmery liquid shadow
Stila's Shimmer & Glow liquid eye shadows are a must for anyone looking to dip their toes into the world of bold makeup looks. It's an easy way to expand your eye makeup repertoire without needing too much time or skill. Just swipe on any of their long-wearing, high-shimmer liquid shadows for a pop of fun. It's giving Lexi
.
An eyeshadow palette bundle
This set of beautiful, jewel-toned palettes from ColourPop essentially have you covered for a wide variety of splashy makeup looks. Each of the six palettes features four mini shades with a range of shimmering metallics and creamy mattes. We've got our eyes on that Sapphire set for a dreamy Jules-inspired look
.