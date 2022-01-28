HBO/PictureLux/Alamy From left to right: Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira in HBO's "Euphoria."

Even if you aren’t an avid watcher of HBO’s popular series “Euphoria,” there’s a good chance you’ve seen pictures of their gorgeous makeup looks floating around the internet. Despite the fact that current makeup trends are skewing natural, this is one show that proves that less is not necessarily more.

The show’s makeup artist, Doniella Davy, features a veritable treasure trove of looks on her Instagram page, including generous closeups of the stars’ eye makeup styles.

In general, she keeps the young cast’s skin relatively clean and simple, focusing instead on vibrant, eye-catching makeup that at times seems to defy logic.

She works with everything from shimmer gels, matte powders and even stick-on crystals to create these bold, beautiful looks. And since the dramatics are limited mostly to the eyes, many of these looks are more wearable than you might imagine.

Alongside Rue, the character played by Zendaya, Maude Apatow’s Lexi is among the most low-maintenance when it comes to makeup. Davy shared a close-up of a recent peachy shimmery eye (seen above) that you can probably recreate with what you have at home.

All you really need for most of these is a few palettes, a good solid liquid liner and maybe a jewel here or there. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite products to help get you going with your “Euphoria”-inspired makeup looks — all you need is a steady hand, a bit of practice and a whole lot of creativity.

