'Euphoria' Star Booed On Stage For Sharing Thoughts In Viral Video: ‘I Think Amber Heard Is Hot’

“Euphoria” star Dominic Fike is being slammed after making controversial comments about “Aquaman” actor Amber Heard.

Fike, 26, was performing at a concert at Northwestern University last week when he shocked fans by randomly pausing the show to express his thoughts on Heard.

In a video that’s gone viral, the actor can be seen and heard saying, “Yo, so I’m just gonna come straight out and say it. I’ma come out and say it. I’ma be real with y’all. I think Amber Heard is hot, dude.”

During his brief rant, the crowd at the show in Evanston, Illinois, appeared to be confused, but Fike didn’t ease up.

The actor went on to confess he had envisioned the “Aquaman” star abusing him.

Dominic Fike describes fantasizing about being abused by Amber Heard at a recent show:



"I'm gonna be real with y'all. I actually think Amber Heard is hot… But I've been having these visions of her [where] she's beating me up. I think it's hot.” pic.twitter.com/1YbNED80hz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 26, 2022

“I know it’s not a popular opinion and it’s not the focus at the moment, dude, but I’ve been having these visions of her just beating me up. I think it’s hot,” he continued.

Fike never clarified why he voiced his thoughts on Heard seemingly totally out of the blue, but fans quickly shut him down with a crescendo of boos.

The star’s comments come amid public scrutiny toward Heard over a defamation lawsuit with her ex-husband Johnny Depp that kicked off last month.

Depp filed the lawsuit in March 2019 after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she alleged that she was a victim of domestic abuse while married to Depp.

Depp is currently battling Heard in the $50 million case.

Fike, who appeared unperturbed by the crowd’s negative reaction, continued the concert.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to bash Fike for appearing to condone domestic violence.

dominic fike saying amber heard is attractive so he wouldn’t mind being abused by her just pretty much killed it for me hes corny — ✧༺♡༻∞ (@angelsIiar) May 25, 2022

i wasnt really looking forward to dominic fike anyhow but hearing him say ‘i think amber heard is hot, i want her to hit me’ turned me tf off. that’s disgusting no matter how you view the trial and a weird thing to say about a potential abuser/victim — fatima mattata (@justfatimata) May 22, 2022

