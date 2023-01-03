What's Hot

Democrat Katie Hobbs Takes Office As Arizona Governor

Trump Aide Hope Hicks' Angry Jan. 6 Texts: 'We All Look Like Domestic Terrorists'

Tens Of Thousands View Benedict XVI's Body At Vatican

Former Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Has Died

Prince Harry Says 'I Would Like To Have My Brother Back' In New Trailer For Bombshell Interview

Moscow Says Ukrainian Rocket Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops

At Least 4 Dead After Helicopters Collide Over Australian Beach

'SNL' Alum Can Still Nail Her Famous Barbara Walters Impersonation

After Over A Decade Of Marriage, My Husband Died. Now I'm Dating For The First Time At 39.

Floods In Philippines Leave 51 Dead, Over A Dozen Missing

Israeli Army Kills 2 Palestinians In Occupied West Bank Confrontation

Fans Mourn Pelé At Public Viewing In Brazil Stadium

Environment
Climate ChangeEurope

Europe Sees 'Unprecedented' Winter Heat Wave As 2023 Begins

Temperatures in some countries rose to the 60s while parts of the Alps were totally snowless at the start of the new year.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

A historic winter heat wave sent temperatures soaring in parts of Europe over New Year’s weekend.

The Washington Post reports that thousands of temperature records were broken on the continent from Saturday to Monday, and on New Year’s Day alone, at least seven countries experienced the warmest January weather on record.

Those balmy temperatures included 67.3 degrees (19.6 Celsius) in the Czech Republic, 66.2 (19.0) in Poland and 62.4 (16.9 Celsius) in the Netherlands, according to the newspaper. Belarus, Denmark, Latvia and Lithuania also saw record-shattering temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

“Nothing stands close to this,” climatologist Maximiliano Herrera told the Post, calling the temperatures “totally insane” and “absolute madness.”

Meanwhile, parts of the typically snow-covered Alps were sparse and brown as organizers for the World Ski Cup, held in Switzerland, planned for the race to be run entirely on artificial snow, The Associated Press reported.

Skiers speed down a slope with artificial snow in the middle of a snowless field in the Alpine resort of Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, on Saturday.
Skiers speed down a slope with artificial snow in the middle of a snowless field in the Alpine resort of Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, on Saturday.
Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP

On social media, meteorologists expressed alarm about the extreme temperatures.

“Truly unprecedented in modern records,” tweeted Scottish meteorologist Scott Duncan.

The unseasonable warmth follows what was Europe’s hottest summer on record by a “substantial margin,” according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

In April, a harrowing United Nations report on climate change said that drastic action to curb fossil fuel emissions must begin immediately to mitigate global disaster.

“Otherwise we will ... continue to sleepwalk into a climate catastrophe,” U.N. environment program director Inger Andersen said.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Hilary Hanson - Assignment editor, HuffPost

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community