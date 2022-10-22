Electric Vehicles Spontaneously Combusted In Florida After Hurricane Ian

In a surprising glitch, at least nine electric vehicles suddenly “caught fire without warning” in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, officials have reported.

It’s unknown how many cars in total may have been impacted throughout the Ian-affected areas in the state.

Advertisement

The fires were apparently sparked as conductive saltwater poured over flooded cars and their charged lithium-ion batteries. Saltwater can create a dangerous “salt bridge” between the positive and negative points of the battery, which can spark short-circuits and fires.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has warned that EVs can ignite weeks after contact with saltwater. Some tow truck companies have refused to pick up water-damaged EVs, ABC News reported.

Fires in electrical vehicles run extremely hot and are challenging to extinguish.

Six vehicles in Naples burned for “hours and hours” and required “thousands upon thousands” of gallons of water to extinguish — a far more intensive battle than one posed by a gas-powered car, fire department spokesperson Heather Mazurkiewicz told E&E News.

At least one electric vehicle reignited after flames were extinguished, destroying two houses that had survived the storm, according to officials.

Advertisement

Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis warned early this month about the problem in a tweet. He shared a video of firefighters in Naples extinguishing a vehicle fire.

Patronis said “a ton” of EVs wre disabled by the storm that hit two weeks ago. The fires are a “new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before,” he noted.

There’s a ton of EVs disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start. That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale. #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/WsErgA6evO — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) October 6, 2022

Patronis sent letters to the NHTSA and EV manufacturers with pointed questions about the fires. In a letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, he complained about the potential of EVs to “spontaneously combust,” and described the recent fires as “surreal, and frankly, scary.”

Advertisement

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a member of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, also sent letters to EV manufacturers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that accused automakers of giving consumers the “potentially life-threatening misimpression” that EVs work after saltwater submersion.

“This emerging threat has forced local fire departments to divert resources away from hurricane recovery to control and contain these dangerous fires,” Scott wrote to Buttigieg. “As increasing numbers of EVs come to market nationwide, this threat demands action by the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop guidance to properly caution consumers about this risk posed by EVs submerged in saltwater.”