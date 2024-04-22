Eva Evans, TikTok Star And Creator Of 'Club Rat' Series, Dead At 29

Eva Evans, a popular TikTok creator who directed and starred in the series “Club Rat,” has died, according to her sister. She was 29.
“Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,” Lila Joy Baumgardner wrote on Instagram Sunday. “After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”
“I wish i had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what i don’t,” she added.
A cause of death was not disclosed.
Evans had accumulated more than 300,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted content and tips about living in New York City.
She also created the 2023 series “Club Rat,” which follows the story of an influencer who “attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral,” according to an Amazon Prime synopsis.
Her sister said in a separate post that there would be a celebration of life service held at Grace Church in Manhattan on Tuesday.
Social media was flooded with tributes for Evans, including from actor Julia Fox, who described Evans in a TikTok video as a “New York icon.”
“I always saw her like a little sister and I knew she looked up to me,” she said. “She passed away. She was so young. Still had so much to do in life. But she lived life to the fullest.”
“The Hills” alum Lo Bosworth commented on Evans’ last post, “Rest in peace, angel Eva ❤️ you were always kind to me when others couldn’t be bothered. Will never forget that kindness.”
Evans is survived by her mother and three sisters, according to E! News.