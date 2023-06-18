Eva Longoria Reflected On Being The Same Age As Jesse Metcalfe During Their Controversial 'Desperate Housewives' Plot

ABC / Hulu

"They recast him because they're like, 'He really looks 16!' And then they cast Jesse and [he] was 25 when he did the show. He was 25 playing 16, and I was 27 playing 40," Longoria, now 48, said. "So Jesse and I were actually the same age so we didn't feel weird, but it was definitely much better chemistry and better for the story that it was Jesse."