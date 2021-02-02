Eva Mendes Responds To Instagram Drama, Clarifies She's 'All For' Plastic Surgery

Eva Mendes has clarified her stance on plastic surgery: She’s “all. For. It.”
The 46-year-old actor pushed back on a Fox News report that said she “denies plastic surgery.” The piece claimed Mendes “clapped back at an Instagram commenter who said she was absent from Instagram” and alleged she was getting “work done.”
In response to that commenter, Mendes had written: “I’m not sure why I’m answering you but here I go. I’m posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done, I’ll do that whenever I please. But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there.”
Upon seeing the Fox News headline, Mendes took to Instagram again and shared a screenshot of it with a clarification of her beliefs: “Regarding this ‘headline’ ...ummm... Kinda. Sorta. But not really. Never ‘denied plastic surgery’. All I did was reply to a specific comment on SM. Would never deny that stuff. I’m all for it. All. For. It.”
She also added that she’s not a fan of “clap back” because it “sounds aggressive to me.”
“I don’t clap back, I try to connect/communicate,” she wrote.
Mendes is no stranger to responding to trolls online, often doing so with grace.
Last year, upon one hater writing on her Instagram, “She’s getting old,” the mom of two wrote: “Yes, your right. Thank God I’m getting old. That means I’m still here. I’m gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday that I’m aging. Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn’t. It makes me feels grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I’m still here. ❤️❤️❤️.”
She even went on to add an encouraging note in the caption of the image that seemed to offend that one critic.
“Sending you all some extra love right now and always. Thank you for always sending me so much positivity and love through your comments. I read most of them when I can and it makes me so happy that there’s so much love around. I send it all right back. Ten fold,” she wrote at the time.