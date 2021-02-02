Eva Mendes Responds To Instagram Drama, Clarifies She's 'All For' Plastic Surgery

Last year, upon one hater writing on her Instagram, “She’s getting old,” the mom of two wrote: “Yes, your right. Thank God I’m getting old. That means I’m still here. I’m gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday that I’m aging. Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn’t. It makes me feels grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I’m still here. ❤️❤️❤️.”

She even went on to add an encouraging note in the caption of the image that seemed to offend that one critic.

“Sending you all some extra love right now and always. Thank you for always sending me so much positivity and love through your comments. I read most of them when I can and it makes me so happy that there’s so much love around. I send it all right back. Ten fold,” she wrote at the time.