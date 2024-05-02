EntertainmentRyan GoslingEva Mendes

Eva Mendes Reflects On ‘Asinine’ People Who Criticized Her For Having Kids In Her 40s

The "Fast & Furious" star shares two daughters with husband Ryan Gosling.
Jazmin Tolliver
Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Eva Mendes says she was thrilled to become a mom in her 40s, but faced judgment from others for entering motherhood later in life.

In a new interview with People, the “Fast & Furious” actor, 50, recalled how when she became pregnant at 40 with her first child with husband Ryan Gosling, people made it a “big deal” because of her age.

“And then I was 42 and I was pregnant with my second one,” she said, “and people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re going to be so tired. That’s why people have kids in their 20s.’ I was like, that’s the most sorry, asinine thing I’ve ever heard.”

Mendes and Gosling share two daughters: Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amanda Lee, 8. The couple wed in 2011.

Mendes said she’s also confident in her decision to give birth later in life because she had some vices to kick before stepping into motherhood.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling met while co-starring in the 2012 film "The Place Beyond The Pines." (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
Because parenting “takes more patience,” she said, “in my 20s, I shouldn’t have even been around a child. I was just foul-mouthed and smoking.”

“I could not have raised kids in any other era of my life but now, for sure,” Mendes added.

The “Hitch” actor went on to share that after becoming pregnant, she knew immediately that she would rather take a step back from her acting career than miss out on her kids’ first years.

“It was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” she recalled. “I was older and I knew that my kids are going to be little once, and whatever I do or don’t do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life.”

“Your career comes and goes but kids, yeah, that was easy for me,” Mendes added. “They’re just formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it.”

