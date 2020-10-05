Eva Mendes Shuts Down Critic Who Offered Her Unprompted Relationship Advice

Eva Mendes doesn’t need your unprompted relationship advice, thank you very much.

The “Hitch” star, who shares two children with fellow actor Ryan Gosling, recently responded to an Instagram commenter who questioned the couple’s relationship after Mendes posted a black and white photo of herself in a glamorous dress with a funny caption.

“Went for a run on the beach this morning. No I didn’t,” the actor wrote. “This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.”

While most fans praised Mendes’ funny caption and refreshing honesty, one person decided to bring Gosling into it.

“You need to tell Ryan to get you out more,” the commenter wrote in the exchange, captured by Comments By Celebs.

The actor shut her down with a few quick truths.

“No thank you. I’m good,” she said. “Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

And that’s that.

Mendes and Gosling are a notoriously private couple and typically do not share photos of each other ― or their two daughters ― on social media. The actor explained her decision to stay discreet in response to a fan back in April.

Sonia Recchia via Getty Images Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2012.

“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course ― with limits ― but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” she said.

“Since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent,” Mendes added. “And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

And when she does post about Gosling, it’s usually a snap or clip from something you’ve seen before.

“As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flash backs of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that),” Mendes said back in March.