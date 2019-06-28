Eva Mendes Shares A Sweet Throwback Video Of Her Acting With Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes posted a throwback video clip of her and Ryan Gosling on Instagram on Friday, sparking excitement from fans of the typically private couple.

The actress and fashion designer shared a scene from the film “A Place Beyond the Pines,” in which she starred alongside Gosling.

In the clip of the movie, which was released in the U.S. in 2013, Mendes and Gosling’s characters, Romina and Luke, pose for a photo together with their baby boy.

In real life, Gosling and Mendes have two daughters together: Esmeralda, 4, and Amada Lee, 3.

“Flashing back to one of my favorite scenes from A Place Beyond the Pines,” Mendes wrote on Instagram.

While Mendes and Gosling have notably remained private about their relationship and family throughout the years, they have occasionally shared sweet comments about their love life with the public.

In 2017, Gosling gave a loving tribute to Mendes as he accepted the Best Actor award for his role in “La La Land” at the Golden Globes.

“While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” Gosling said at the time.

He continued, “If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you.”

Earlier this year, Mendes told Women’s Health for its May 2019 issue that “falling in love” with Gosling made her want to become a mother.

“Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids,” she said. “It was very specific to him.”