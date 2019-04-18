Eva Mendes Opens Up About How She Decided To Be A Mom: 'Ryan Gosling Happened'

Eva Mendes revealed that children and being a mother were the “furthest thing” from her mind, but then “Ryan Gosling happened.”

In an interview for the May 2019 issue of Women’s Health, Mendes opened up about her and Gosling’s daughters, Emeralda and Amada, and the total shift her life took after meeting him on the set of “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

Mendes told the publication that after falling in love with Gosling, “it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.” (Editor’s Note: Truly, who among us would feel differently if they fell in love with Ryan Gosling?)

Some fans on Twitter had a lot of feelings about the comment:

“Being a mom was the furthest thing from my mind”

She went on to say that now that the girls are 4 and 2, respectively, the couple is resetting.

“We’re just starting to get out of survival mode,” said the actress. “I’m starting to feel like a person again.”

The 45-year-old also said that her family is what helped support her during the hardest times of having two young children.

“We have an amazing support group: Ryan’s mom, my mom, Ryan’s and my sisters. It’s a village that helped us. My heart goes out to women who do this alone. I basically come from a single-parent household; although I love my dad, my mom mostly raised four of us on her own,” said Mendes.