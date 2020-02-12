Eva Mendes Claims Ryan Gosling Has 2 Secret Skills: 'Incredible. No Joke.'

Eva Mendes just subtly dropped some information about partner Ryan Gosling, and it’s making us ― hungry.

The actor on Tuesday posted a video of herself eating a macaroon with the caption, “On my way home after a long day. Really wanted to thank the best catering service ever @electricavenuechef. Gracias to Karen and Austin who make delish clean food with so much love. And it’s not just the food, it’s their beautiful smiles, it’s the music they play while they cook, its all of it. Aaaaand they sent me home with these heart shaped macaroons so you know I’m a lifer now!!”

In comments on the Instagram post, a fan asked: “Love macaroons what else did they make there and do you and Ryan cook at all?”

Mendes quickly divulged some behind-the-scenes details of her relationship with Gosling, celebrating him as both an “amazing chef AND baker.”

“For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive,” she quipped in response to the fan.

Gosling and Mendes have two daughters together, Esmerelda and Amada, no doubt making family dinners very lively.

We also would love to know Gosling’s specialities: Is he more of a cookie or cake person? Has he dabbled with breads?

The people need to know, Ryan. Here’s hoping he addresses this pressing topic ASAP.