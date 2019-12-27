Evan Rachel Wood’s Bonkers Response To ‘Cats’ Is More Entertaining Than The Movie

Evan Rachel Wood could not believe “Cats” was fur real.

Sometime over Christmas, the “Westworld” star decided to check out Tom Hooper’s big-screen rendition of one of Broadway’s longest-running shows — despite numerous poor reviews, snarky tweets and a truly bizarre trailer.

And it’s safe to say that Wood really, really hated the film.

In an Instagram story that made its way to Twitter, the actor says in a fit of laughter, “I have to have an actual live reaction of this [film].”

She then proceeds to shout “What the fuck!” over and over again, expressing what can only be described as a mix of disbelief and rage.

evan rachel wood watched cats 🐱 pic.twitter.com/UOY4Wiuh1T — rafael (@cIairefoy) December 26, 2019

“They changed all the iconic choreography,” Wood wrote in a separate story, according to Vulture and tweets that screenshot it. “Took out 70 percent of the main characters. Changed the plot. I grew up in theatre. I was married to a dancer. I have massive respect for what they do, which is why this was such a letdown and missed opportunity for that community.”

evan rachel wood said of course i support cats (2019) rights... CATS (2019) RIGHTS TO SHUT THE FUCK UP! pic.twitter.com/Hr7NEif2E5 — o cigarro que a deneuve negou pra binoche (@camiIIiepreaker) December 26, 2019

And Wood didn’t stop there. According to Variety, she posted a now-deleted tweet that read, “#cats is actually worse than I thought it would be, And I already thought it would be horrible. But….I am actually speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I…am SPEECHLESS.”

In a tweet that is still visible on Twitter, Wood makes it clear that she doesn’t feel it’s the cast’s fault that the movie is an utter catastrophe.

I stand by my review, but I deleted it because I dont want people to think it was aimed at the actors/dancers. They are probably getting enough negative feedback from the film. Which is a shame. They were so innocent. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) December 27, 2019

“I stand by my review,” Wood tweeted. “But I deleted it because I dont want people to think it was aimed at the actors/dancers. They are probably getting enough negative feedback from the film. Which is a shame. They were so innocent.”

HuffPost reached out to a few cats to see how they related to Wood’s review on a movie about their species, but it seems they were preoccupied by another movie that came out over the holiday.