Actress Evan Rachel Wood has a real problem with a fictional character from “Stranger Things.”

The “Westworld” star issued a series of tweets calling out the “violent” behavior of the “Stranger Things” police chief character Jim Hopper, who’s played by David Harbour.

Wood, who has said she suffered through an abusive relationship and self-harmed to cope, began the tweets after Netflix released the third season of the horror show last week.

In the new episodes the Hawkins, Indiana, lawman seeks a relationship with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and tries to get Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) to stop seeing his adoptive daughter, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

“You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe,” she wrote in a tweet on Friday. “That is all.”

Wood followed by saying she was aware it’s “just a show” but that it should still serve as “a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore.”

Exchanges with Twitter followers continued through the week. Some agreed with Wood while some criticized her for taking an imaginary person from another time too seriously and for seemingly suggesting that flawed characters have no place in drama. She had an answer for that too.

The conversation carried on into Tuesday. “If you haven’t understood my point by now then I am not sure what else to say,” she wrote with a peace sign emoji.

Check out some of her online dialogue below:

You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe.

That is all. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 5, 2019

Yes I am aware its “just a show” and its set “in the 80s” even though this stuff was unacceptable then too, but thats exactly my point. Its just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 6, 2019

Also I cant not laugh at the people assuring me its just a show but correcting me on the characters name. 😑 — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 6, 2019

You guys know that on the show his daughter passed away and he split from his wife. His life is a wreck and he turns to booze, pills, and women. Eleven gives him another shot at being a dad. He's flawed like the rest of us. Just like you, using a double negative. — Justin (@Vegetapunk) July 8, 2019

Exactly. If this were real life I would suggest he go to therapy and not project his pain on other people in the form of abuse. Thats how the cycle starts. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 8, 2019

Cue all the abusive people attacking me on twitter for posting a warning not to fall for abusive behavior like a popular tv character exhibited on a popular show because it reminds them of themselves and they feel personally attacked? Bring it on guys. pic.twitter.com/ZdPazB9v4y — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 8, 2019

This isnt to say everyone who disagrees is an abuser. But it is very telling to see who agrees with the behavior. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 9, 2019

I didnt even say he was a bad guy or to stop watching the show, I just said ‘dont date people like that.’ But alas, abusers hear an attack and want a fight. Proving my point with their own retaliation. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 8, 2019

Instead of attacking a fictional character why not use your platform to address real life issues. Like Mr. Trump and his track record. Targeting a fictional character, who is obviously meant to be an ass, does nothing but diminish the seriousness of a real issue. — P C (@PMC14) July 8, 2019

I agree. Thats why I wrote my own law ensuring more rights for Domestic Abuse survivors called #ThePhoenixAct. Check it out and show support. It goes through the Assembly Public Safety Committee this week. https://t.co/ElGD3WeJNr https://t.co/RYb8OjiahL — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 8, 2019

Now if you will excuse me, I am going to excuse myself from the garbage fire. If you havent understood my point by now then I am not sure what else to say. ✌🏻 — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 9, 2019