Actress Evan Rachel Wood has a real problem with a fictional character from “Stranger Things.”
The “Westworld” star issued a series of tweets calling out the “violent” behavior of the “Stranger Things” police chief character Jim Hopper, who’s played by David Harbour.
Wood, who has said she suffered through an abusive relationship and self-harmed to cope, began the tweets after Netflix released the third season of the horror show last week.
In the new episodes the Hawkins, Indiana, lawman seeks a relationship with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and tries to get Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) to stop seeing his adoptive daughter, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).
“You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe,” she wrote in a tweet on Friday. “That is all.”
Wood followed by saying she was aware it’s “just a show” but that it should still serve as “a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore.”
Exchanges with Twitter followers continued through the week. Some agreed with Wood while some criticized her for taking an imaginary person from another time too seriously and for seemingly suggesting that flawed characters have no place in drama. She had an answer for that too.
The conversation carried on into Tuesday. “If you haven’t understood my point by now then I am not sure what else to say,” she wrote with a peace sign emoji.
Check out some of her online dialogue below: