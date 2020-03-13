Influential Evangelical Calls Out Trump's 'Sloppy & Dangerous' Coronavirus Lies

An influential evangelical Christian journalist put President Donald Trump on notice over his many lies related to the coronavirus outbreak.

David Brody of the Christian Broadcasting Network said Trump’s vow last week that “anyone who wants a test can get a test” has turned out to be “100% false.” And Brody ― who in 2018 told The New York Times he had “phenomenal” access to the White House ― called out Trump for confusing Americans and repeatedly providing false information:

On Friday March 6th, @realDonaldTrump said, "Anybody that needs a test gets a test."That is 100% FALSE. Full stop. He was wrong then and it's wrong today too. Many American citizens want a #coronavirus test right now but can't get access to one. This is a MAJOR FAILURE. @POTUS pic.twitter.com/fvAUqQzf1f — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) March 12, 2020

Good luck simply asking for and getting a #coronavirus test. This isn't like the flu where your doctor quickly orders up a flu test if you have a few symptoms. Understand more from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. pic.twitter.com/GyGrOYAohW — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) March 12, 2020

Being a great leader has many attributes. Confusing people is not among them. @realDonaldTrump provided false information about testing...multiple times! Invoking hyperbole in certain situations may be permissible but false statements about the #Coronavirus is sloppy & dangerous. — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) March 12, 2020

Despite infection outbreaks across the nation, Yahoo News reported that the CDC had only tested 77 people between Sunday and Wednesday morning. What’s more, local health officials have said they’re either not receiving the tests or getting incomplete ones, which is causing more delays.