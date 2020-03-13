Influential Evangelical Calls Out Trump's 'Sloppy & Dangerous' Coronavirus Lies

An influential evangelical Christian journalist put President Donald Trump on notice over his many lies related to the coronavirus outbreak.
David Brody of the Christian Broadcasting Network said Trump’s vow last week that “anyone who wants a test can get a test” has turned out to be “100% false.” And Brody ― who in 2018 told The New York Times he had “phenomenal” access to the White House ― called out Trump for confusing Americans and repeatedly providing false information:
Despite infection outbreaks across the nation, Yahoo News reported that the CDC had only tested 77 people between Sunday and Wednesday morning. What’s more, local health officials have said they’re either not receiving the tests or getting incomplete ones, which is causing more delays.