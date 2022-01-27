Evangeline Lilly said she attended an anti-vaccine rally in Washington, D.C., last weekend because she is “pro-choice.”

The actor claimed in an Instagram post that she was in Washington “to support bodily sovereignty” and said she believes “nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will” under “any threat whatsoever.”

“This is not the way,” she wrote in the caption. “This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”

Her post did not mention some of the more outlandish claims that came out of the rally. Notably, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested that Holocaust victims had it easier than people who didn’t want to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He also claimed that people like Bill Gates are “putting in 5G to harvest our data and control our behavior.”

Lilly has come under fire previously for her behavior during the pandemic.

In March 2020, she was heavily criticized after she admitted she wasn’t social distancing even though she lived with her dad, who had Stage 4 leukemia. “Some people value their lives over freedom,” she said at the time. “Some people value freedom over their lives.”

