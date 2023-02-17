What's Hot

'Ant-Man' Star Evangeline Lilly Name-Drops The Superhero Films She's Turned Down

"I’m telling him, ‘No that doesn’t appeal. Like, what?’ I felt so rude," said Lilly about her interaction with her former “Real Steel" co-star.
Ben Blanchet

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor Evangeline Lilly has revealed that she could have played a role in at least two other superhero movies – one in the “X-Men” film series and another as Wonder Woman – over the course of her career.

Lilly, who stars as Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the “Ant-Man” sequel, told Josh Horowitz on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman requested that she have a spot in an “X-Men” movie as the pair worked on the 2011 movie “Real Steel.”

The “Lost” actor said Jackman quipped that “the ‘X-Men’ guys” called on him to approach her as they suspected she “won’t talk to anybody.”

Lilly, however, didn’t find herself tuned into the possibility of joining the “X-Men” world.

“I was like, ‘No. It doesn’t interest me. I’m not interested,’“Lilly said.

“I was like, ’I feel like such a dick because I’m talking to an X-Men! The X-Men! And I’m telling him, ‘No that doesn’t appeal. Like, what?’ I felt so rude.”

Lilly also described turning down an offer from “The Avengers” filmmaker Joss Whedon to be Wonder Woman in his film adaptation of the DC Comics character that never saw the light of day.

Lilly has previously discussed the moment she knew she didn’t want to do the film. She remarked that she felt the role wasn’t for her following her meeting with Whedon, who she felt may have taken offense to her stance.

“I was okay with that. I was okay with burning bridges. I was okay with not having everyone in Hollywood wanna work with me… I just always had to do what felt right for me,” Lilly said.

“And honestly I wasn’t into superhero movies and that’s the main reason why, in both of these instances, I just kind of felt like I don’t know what I get out of this.”

Lilly added that she was known to mock superhero movies until she later encountered Marvel movies.

You can watch more of Horowitz’ interview with the “Ant-Man” star in the video below.

