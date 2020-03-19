Evangeline Lilly Won't Self Quarantine Because 'Freedom,' And People Are Not Happy

Here’s the tea on the response to Evangeline Lilly’s recent tea pic: It’s not great.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the “Ant-Man” actor recently posted on Instagram that it’s just business as usual for her, adding an image of her #morningtea with the caption saying she dropped her kids off at gymnastics camp.

“They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual,” wrote Lilly.

Given that health officials at all levels have urged self-quarantining as an essential way to “flatten the curve” of possible cases and help contain the coronavirus, some commenters were understandably upset.

Responding to a comment voicing concern that Lilly, 40, wasn’t staying home and social distancing, the actor said her father has Stage 4 Leukemia and she’s also immune-compromised, but “some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives”:

I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four lukemia. I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect.

The commenter brought up how it’s not just Lilly’s life that she has to be concerned with, considering how contagious the disease is, and the actor replied again, saying the two of them would probably share a lot of similar views and she’s always “considering and reconsidering” her position. However, Lilly added that the current situation feels too close to the imposition of “Marshall Law” (sic ― that would be martial law) over “respiratory flu”:

Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving. I appreciate your engagement and the meaningful discourse. Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious - keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power, but gracious with each other as we try to navigate the unknown dangers of a modern, global world and power structure. Stay in touch. We’re in this together. Thank you for listening. I have heard you.

After PageSix reported on the comments, it went about as well as you’d expect on Twitter.

evangeline lilly should be exiled to a deserted island where everything seems weird and cool for like four years and then absolutely unwatchable for two more — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 19, 2020

This is some next-level reckless shit. She lives with her father who has stage 4 leukemia, yet she's still sending her kids to gymnastics camp. https://t.co/rTZAqCbbx3 — Dana Bishop (@danafbishop) March 19, 2020

This is the craziest episode of Lost ever. — Alex Chung (@Alex_Chung) March 19, 2020

Evangeline Lilly being a COVID-19 truther was not something I had on my apocalypse bingo card I must admit. https://t.co/ExYIGN4tt3 — Katelynn McGinley (@katelynnmorgan) March 19, 2020

I never cancel anyone and I don't buy into it but I'll make an exception. @EvangelineLilly you're canceled. Shame on you. You value your freedom over other people's lives, especially the elderly and the immunocomprised. I used to like and respect you. Now I'm just disappointed https://t.co/kpPKe3d6Ys — Laura 🐺 (@wolfgirlsansa) March 19, 2020

Choose your fighter:



Vanessa Hudgens saying some people are just gonna die lol or Evangeline Lilly deciding her freedom is more important than her father who has leukemia. — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 19, 2020

"Lilly revealed that she’s living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia."



I guess she values her freedom over her father's life as well? https://t.co/c4in0sU4sZ — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) March 19, 2020

vanessa hudgens: *finally finishes digging her career’s grave and lowering it in*



evangeline lilly: *throws hers in beside it and fills it up with concrete* https://t.co/EbWcuPe4aj — diane says stay home, bitch (@dianelyssa) March 19, 2020

First Vanessa Hudgens saying she respects the virus and it's inevitable that people d*e now Evangeline Lilly saying she won't do self quarantine because values freedom pic.twitter.com/hl3CGJeU6b — _ (@ddl_needylover) March 19, 2020

Some even brought up the recent news that Lilly’s “Lost” castmate Daniel Dae Kim tested positive for coronavirus.

Hey, @EvangelineLilly, your LOST cast mate tested positive for “respiratory flu.” Hope you weren’t planning on meeting him for lunch and going home to your immune-compromised father.



Do better. Be better. #StayHome https://t.co/fpdD6mMdc9 — Middle Aged Geek Yells at Cloud (@CrusherJoe1974) March 19, 2020

10am: Evangeline Lilly says she won’t self-quarantine because she “values freedom over her life.”



2:30pm: Daniel Dae Kim announces he’s tested positive for Coronavirus.



…there’s a lesson here. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 19, 2020

Kim recently took to Instagram himself to talk about having COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and the importance of self-isolating.

“For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is. And if you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people including your loved ones, so for the sake of everyone else please follow the guidelines: socially distance, self-isolate, stop touching your face and, of course, wash your hands,” the actor said (around the 3:45 mark).

Lilly may not be into self-quarantining, but given the response and Kim’s poignant video, she might want to social distance herself from social media.

Keep up with the latest updates on the coronavirus at our live blog.