3 Dead, Dozens Of Homes Damaged Following Indiana House Explosion

A home explosion in Evansville, Indiana killed three people and injured at least one other person on Wednesday, according to officials. MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said.

David Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the people who died would not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Advertisement

Evansville Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said at least one other injury was reported and that victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

DEVELOPING | At least three people are injured after a house explosion in Evansville, according to the fire department. Several homes were damaged.



📸: Danny Koester pic.twitter.com/WAz8UhG313 — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) August 10, 2022

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m. He said the department has not confirmed how many of the houses were occupied when the explosion happened because “some were too unstable to enter.”

At least 11 of the 39 homes damaged are “uninhabitable,” Connelly told the Evansville Courier & Press.

Advertisement

The cause of the explosion has not been determined, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was investigating. A phone message seeking comment was left at the Evansville field office of the ATF.

“Debris is strewn over a 100-foot (30-meter) radius,” including “typical construction materials” such as wooden boards, window glass and insulation, Connelly said.

The drone photos from the Weinbach Avenue explosion are heartbreaking. Credit to @mfetscher pic.twitter.com/DiSz7sSxvt — Ryan Reynolds (@RyanReynolds) August 10, 2022

Aerial video posted on social media shows damage in a residential neighborhood with police and fire vehicles on the scene in Evansville, on the Kentucky border.

CenterPoint Energy, the local gas utility, was last called to the home in January 2018, Connelly said. CenterPoint issued a statement saying it “worked with first responders to secure the area.”

Advertisement

“CenterPoint Energy is working closely with the Evansville Fire Department, State Fire Marshal and other agencies as the investigation of this incident continues,” the utility said.

Jacki Baumgart, an office manager at Award World Trophies about two and a half blocks from the site of the explosion, said she and other employees in their building panicked when they heard the loud blast and saw smoke.

“We thought a tree fell on the building or a car ran into the place,” Baumgart said. “Debris from the ceiling came down.”

She continued: “Everybody here immediately ran out of the building. We thought the building was going to come down.”

Here’s video from an area resident who was at home during the time of the N Weinbach Ave explosion in #Evansville. He says he was sitting down when the force of the blast knocked him off the couch.



Warning: video includes some vulgar language



🎥: Drew Slader pic.twitter.com/Mw3uhpn6k0 — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) August 10, 2022

Advertisement

Another look at the N Weinbach explosion in #Evansville. This one is of the actual site of the blast. The home has been reduced to complete rubble. You can see an adjacent home split in half.



🎥: Drew Strader



Warning: Language pic.twitter.com/JGYM01hgQ8 — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) August 10, 2022

It was the second house explosion in the area in just over five years. A house explosion on June 27, 2017, killed two people and injured three others.