Eve And Villanelle Continue To Play Cat And Mouse In 'Killing Eve' Season 2 Trailer

The wait is almost over: “Killing Eve” is coming back on April 7, and the latest trailer looks like it’s going to be better than the first season.

Sandra Oh’s Eve Polastri greets us at the start of the one-minute Season 2 teaser and tells someone on the phone: “I found Villanelle. I think I might have killed her.”

Fans of the show will remember (here’s your spoiler warning, folks!) that Season 1 ended with Eve and Jodie Comer’s Villanelle coming face to face after a season-long obsession with one another. That meeting ended with Eve stabbing Villanelle, and Villanelle mysteriously escaping, despite being knifed in the stomach.

Season 2 appears to pick up just moments after that, leaving Eve to wonder aloud what will happen now that she thinks she’s killed her target.

The next scene features a very much alive Villanelle in a hospital, recovering from her knife wound, and saying in the teaser’s narration: “Sometimes, when you love someone, you do crazy things.”