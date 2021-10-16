Eve Announces She's Pregnant With First Child

Eve is expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper.

The rapper, 42, announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Friday with photographs of herself cradling her baby bump.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” she wrote, tagging Cooper. “You all know how long we’e (sic) been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

British entrepreneur Cooper, 49, shared the same images on his Instagram feed and wrote: “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way.”

The couple met in 2010 at the Gumball 3000 rally, the motor event founded by Cooper, and tied the knot in Ibiza, Spain, in 2014.

Eve is already stepmother to Cooper’s four teenage children.

