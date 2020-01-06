Everlane Just Launched A 'Cheeky' Take On Corduroy Pants

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Everlane Everlane's not letting go of the cord craze with their new "Cheeky Cords."

Everlane Everlane's "Cheeky Cord" in the "acorn" color.

This isn’t the brand’s first foray into the cord trend. It already offers the top-rated Corduroy Straight Leg Crop and Corduroy Wide Leg Pant, each for $78.

But the new “Cheeky Cord,” as the site calls it, is $68 and has a different shape. It features a straight leg, extra-high rise, and a denim-like fit.

In an email announcement, Everlane said the pants have “all the cozy softness of corduroy, with the form-flattering fit of your favorite jean.”

The pants are made from a soft, fine-wale corduroy that has a little bit of stretch. And they come in two different lengths, ankle and regular.

Plus, the pants come in five different colors, including “canvas” (an off-white), black, “acorn” (an orangey-brown), “hemp” (a pale yellow) and “Atlantic blue.” They come in sizes 23 to 33.

And if you’re wondering about Everlane’s shipping policies: You can get free U.S. shipping on your first order; orders with two or more items receive free economy shipping; and otherwise, economy shipping is $4.95.