HuffPost If you're a fan of Everlane, you won't want to miss this sale.

If you swear by Everlane and its cult-favorite denim, you’ve probably been keeping tabs on any deals happening on the site.

Everlane just added new styles to its “Choose What You Pay” section. Everlane picks the items, but you get to choose from three different price points. The brand says these items are overstock, or items that were overproduced.

With each price, Everlane explains what the cost covers. The lowest covers what it takes to produce and fulfill the product. The middle options covers the same thing, but with an additional $7 going to office overhead. And the highest price point covers expands that, with $13 going toward future production development. (You might be wondering if anyone would choose to pay the highest price. A lot of people do, actually, according to Everlane’s CEO.)

The best deal we’ve seen by far in the sale is a long-sleeve mini wrap dress that was originally $110 and is now $39.