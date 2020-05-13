HuffPost Finds

Everlane's Latest 'Choose What You Pay' Sale Is Here

New Everlane styles just dropped into the sale section.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

If you're a fan of Everlane, you won't want to miss this sale.
If you swear by Everlane and its cult-favorite denim, you’ve probably been keeping tabs on any deals happening on the site.

The brand has recently introduced some new products ― including its $40 Long Weekend Tee Dress and certified organic cotton collection of T-shirts ― but Everlane hasn’t offered a big sale since March. Until now.

Everlane just added new styles to its “Choose What You Pay” section. Everlane picks the items, but you get to choose from three different price points. The brand says these items are overstock, or items that were overproduced.

With each price, Everlane explains what the cost covers. The lowest covers what it takes to produce and fulfill the product. The middle options covers the same thing, but with an additional $7 going to office overhead. And the highest price point covers expands that, with $13 going toward future production development. (You might be wondering if anyone would choose to pay the highest price. A lot of people do, actually, according to Everlane’s CEO.)

Now’s your chance to get more sustainable choices for your closet on sale. We’ve seen the 4-star-rated silky blouse with balloon sleeves and a denim jacket that’s half off hiding in the sale.

The best deal we’ve seen by far in the sale is a long-sleeve mini wrap dress that was originally $110 and is now $39.

Check out our favorites from Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” sale, below:

1
The 40-Hour Flat
Everlane
Originally $118, get them for as low as $95.
2
The Lightweight Relaxed Chino
Everlane
Originally $58, get them for as low as $35.
3
The ReCashmere Button Mockneck
Everlane
Originally $98, get it now for as low as $59.
4
The Silky Cotton Lantern Top
Everlane
Originally $58, get it now for as low as $41.
5
The Mini Form Bag
Everlane
Originally $190, get it for as low as $143.
6
The Cupro Mockneck Blouse
Everlane
Originally $98, get it now for as low as $59.
7
The Editor Heel
Everlane
Originally $166, get them now for as low as $100.
8
The Pima Stretch Mid-Sleeve
Everlane
Originally $30, get it for as low as $21.
9
The Japanese GoWeave Long-Sleeve Mini Wrap Dress
Everlane
Originally $110, get it now for as low as $39.
10
The Lightweight Straight Leg Crop
Everlane
Originally $72, get them now for as low as $51.
11
The Authentic Stretch Skinny Bootcut
Everlane
Originally $78, get it now for as low as $47.
12
The Denim Jacket
Everlane
Originally $88, get it as low as $44.
13
The Japanese GoWeave V-Neck Tee
Everlane
Originally $68, get it now for as low as $34.
14
The Trainer
Everlane
Originally $98, get them for as low as $69.
15
The ReCashmere Vintage Crew
Everlane
Originally $95, get it now for as low as $67.
