It’s been a busy month for lovers of Everlane, known for its ethical clothes and a favorite of HuffPost Finds editors.
Earlier in January, Everlane dropped its own cheeky take on corduroy pants. Last week, the brand introduced its first pair of sustainable leggings. And just this week, it dropped the Super-Straight Jean with “an extra-straight shape that’ll make you feel straight-up amazing,” the description of them says.
And now, Everlane just added new styles to its “Choose What You Pay” sale section. These items are curated by Everlane but you get to pick from three different prices and choose what you want to pay for them.
So it’s your chance to snag some sustainable options to put in your closet. So far, we’ve been eyeing a cardigan made from recycled cashmere and sneakers that you can definitely walk to work in. The best deal we’ve seen by far is on Everlane’s top-rated jean, The Mid-Rise Skinny, which has more than 3,000 reviews and is currently 30% off the original price tag.
Of course, we couldn’t resist looking through the new styles and adding some things to our carts.
Here are our favorites from Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” sale: