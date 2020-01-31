HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Everlane just added new styles to its “Choose What You Pay” sale section.

It’s been a busy month for lovers of Everlane, known for its ethical clothes and a favorite of HuffPost Finds editors.

Earlier in January, Everlane dropped its own cheeky take on corduroy pants. Last week, the brand introduced its first pair of sustainable leggings. And just this week, it dropped the Super-Straight Jean with “an extra-straight shape that’ll make you feel straight-up amazing,” the description of them says.

And now, Everlane just added new styles to its “Choose What You Pay” sale section. These items are curated by Everlane but you get to pick from three different prices and choose what you want to pay for them.

Of course, we couldn’t resist looking through the new styles and adding some things to our carts.

Here are our favorites from Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” sale: