HuffPost Right now, you can get the Day Boot for just $175.

It’s no secret folks love Everlane. The fashion retailer has earned a special place in many of our hearts — and an even bigger space in our closets — not only for it’s sustainable and ethical manufacturing practices, but timeless wardrobe staples.

And now, just in time for the holidays, the brand is slashing the price on it’s popular Day Boot by $50 for Monday, Dec. 9 only. This is a big markdown, especially considering Everlane almost never has sales and opts to offer a “Choose What You Pay” promotion instead.

Normally retailing for $225, The Day Boot has a 4.7-star rating and over 1,000 raving reviews. It’s available in half and full sizes from 5 to 11, and a wide range of trendy colors including Black, Bone, Ecru, Brick, Iron and, most recently, Smoke, Lavender and Navy.

Right now, you can get the boot for just $175.

This ankle boot is crafted with 100% Italian leather and has a comfortable two-inch block heel. The covered side zipper and back pull tab make it easy for this chic shoe to become part of your everyday wardrobe, but also cool enough for special occasions.