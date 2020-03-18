HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

While you might be swapping out your trendy #OOTDs for more practical work from home outfits, there’s something about getting ready in the morning that brings a sense of normal to these trying times.

That something, in fact, is called “enclothed cognition.” Research suggests that we’re more productive when we stick to a routine and put effort into how we dress to work from home, rather than trading in one set of loungewear for another.

That’s good news for folks who might want to retail therapy their anxiety away.

While many fashion brands have temporarily closed up shop as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 outbreak, many are making more of an effort to connect with their customers online and see how they can adapt to consumer needs during this period.

To nobody’s surprise, Everlane is one of them. The sustainable fashion brand recently posted a screenshot on Instagram of a packed virtual meeting, detailing how they’re working to support customers right now.

Part of that mission? The brand has changed its tune on whether or not it’ll offer sales.

Everlane will now offer weekly promotions to make its everyday basics even more affordable for budget-conscious shoppers. Though the brand historically promotes “value through transparent pricing,” Everlane will now “break our own rules and offer weekly promotions,” according to a email sent out by the brand to subscribers.

This week, Everlane brought down the price of some its best-selling jeans to just $50, until March 22.

The markdown includes styles from skinny, bootcut and cropped jeans that are comfortable enough to wear at home, and hopefully to Happy Hours in the coming months. (A girl can dream, right?)

Included in the sale are Everlane’s most popular pair of jeans, the Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jeans, which have more than 5,000 reviews on the site. These figure-flattering skinnies are available in sizes 23 to 35 in ankle, regular and tall fits, as well as five different washes. These jeans even made it onto our list of the best jeans for women, so you know they’re the real deal.

If you’re curious about Everlane’s first-ever real sale, keep scrolling, because we’ve rounded up our favorite pairs included in the sale below.

