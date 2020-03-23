HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If your work-from-home outfit is also your workout outfit and your curl-up-on-the-couch-and-chill outfit, you might find yourself scrambling for more basics these days. (Or doing way more laundry than usual.)

If you want an easier way to wear your favorites on repeat, Everlane announced a “bundling comfort” deal this week ― you can get discounted two-packs of popular loungewear pieces for as little as $50. These comfortable bundles are only around until March 29.

This is the second edition of Everlane’s campaign to offer weekly promotions to make items more affordable for budget-conscious shoppers who might be feeling especially overwhelmed during this stressful period. Everland is making an effort to connect with customers and see how the brand can better adapt to their needs during a time when many fashion brands have temporarily closed up shop.

Still browsing? We’ve rounded up our favorite bundles included in the sale below.

Take a look: