What's Worth Snagging During Everlane's Summer Sale

Everlane's Summer Sale just launched — and it's not your usual "Choose What You Pay" promotion.

Your summer just got a little bit more sustainable, thanks to Everlane's Summer Sale. 

If you’re a fan of sustainable fashion, you might want to sit down for this sale news: Everlane, known for its transparent prices and eco-friendly basics, just dropped its Summer Sale. It starts today, July 20, and ends on July 26.

It’s the brand’s first “official” summer sale.

Unlike Everlane’s sales of the past, this latest offering isn’tChoose What You Pay” — usually the brand selects the products on sale and you get to choose from three different prices. (You might be wondering if anyone would choose to pay the highest price, but a lot of people actually do, according to Everlane’s CEO.)

This time around, the prices are already set and the items on sale are up to 50% off their original prices, including jumpsuits that start at $60 and shoes that are marked down to $70.

This latest sale comes after a busy couple of weeks for Everlane, which just recently launched its Sport Sandal (there’s a wait list for the black shade) and Cami Bodysuit (we’re eyeing this color called “anise”).

Of course, we had to see the sale for ourselves and picked out what’s worth adding to your cart. Our favorites include this easy-to-throw-on tee dress and denim skirt that’ll go great with a turtleneck in the winter.

Check out what’s worth getting during Everlane’s Summer Sale:

1
The "Party Of One" Tee Dress
Everlane
Originally $45, get it now for $34 .
2
The Air Pocket Tee
Everlane
Originally $24, get it now for $16 .
3
The Cotton Crew
Everlane
Originally $18, get it now for $14 .
4
The Air Chino 7" Short
Everlane
Originally $48, get them now for $31 .
5
The Canvas Stamp Skirt
Everlane
Originally $38, get it now for $23 .
6
The Premium-Weight Crew
Everlane
Originally $30, get it now for $20 .
7
The Chore Jacket
Everlane
Originally $68, get it now for $48.
8
The Premium-Weight Pocket
Everlane
Originally $30, get it now for $20.
9
The Cotton Mockneck Crop
Everlane
Originally $54, get it now for $38.
10
The Slim Fit Performance Air Oxford Long-Sleeve Shirt
Everlane
Originally $62, get it now for $37 .
11
The Soft Cotton Crew
Everlane
Originally $50, get it now for $35.
12
The Chore Pant
Everlane
Originally $78, get them now for $46.
13
The Washable Silk Wrap Top
Everlane
Originally $110, get it now for $61.
14
The Block Heel Sandal
Everlane
Originally $146, get it now for $102.
15
The Athletic Fit Air Chino
Everlane
Originally $58, get them now for $35.
16
The Chore Overshirt
Everlane
Originally $75, get it now for $53.
17
The Reconstructed Denim Skirt
Everlane
Originally $58, get it now for $44.
18
The Cashmere Wrap Sweater
Everlane
Originally $125, get it now for $63.
19
The Clean Silk Tie Neck Blouse
Everlane
Originally $98, get it now for $54.
20
The Side-Zip Work Pant
Everlane
Originally $60, get them now for $42.
