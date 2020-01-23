HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Everlane's new workout leggings had a more than 30,000-person waitlist before they were available to buy this week.

Leggings are a wardrobe essential, which is why Everlane bent over backward to produce a pair that can withstand workouts, errands and more — while keeping the planet and our wallets in mind.

The Perform Legging is Everlane’s latest reveal, and the first athletic wear product to come from the minimalist basics brand.

“Everlane is a brand rooted in basics and we believe the legging has become a key staple of the modern wardrobe,” said Sonia Martin, the company’s vice president of design. “Unfortunately, over the past few years they have become overpriced with most averaging $100. These same leggings are also made almost entirely of virgin plastic. We knew we could do better, so we decided to create our own legging that does it all.”

The Perform Leggings are sustainably manufactured and dyed, and made with majority recycled nylon and elastane. They offer the same functionality of a high-performance workout brand for a fraction of the cost (they retail for $58) and a smaller carbon footprint.

“In 2018, we made a commitment to eliminate all virgin plastic from our supply chain by 2021 so it was important for us to source recycled nylon for our first-ever legging,” Martin said in an email to HuffPost. “Using this material uses less water and energy than traditional nylon. In addition, the fabric is dyed at a Bluesign certified facility, without the use of harmful chemicals.”

These new high-waisted Everlane leggings have an inside pocket, minimal seams, lightweight compression and a moisture-wicking fabric that make them perfect for everything from running to lounging.

We wouldn’t be surprised if there was more activewear in Everlane’s future, considering the brand’s massive sustainable sneaker debut last year — and the 30,000-person waitlist the Perform Legging had before they were available to buy on Wednesday. (Plus, Martin told HuffPost that Everlane “looks forward to expanding the Perform category” in the coming months.)

Everlane’s new leggings are available in sizes XXS to XXL and come in four shades: black and “ink grey,” plus the two seasonal shades of “lichen” and “brandy rose.”