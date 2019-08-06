HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost Everlane's new utility jumpsuit is destined to become a wardrobe staple.

It’s no secret Everlane knows how to make a wardrobe staple, from the perfect work- and weekend-friendly summer dress to the chic city boot that can be worn with anything. The brand’s latest creation, however, takes the cake and solves the infamous “I have nothing to wear” dilemma ― for just $100.

The Modern Utility Jumpsuit can take you from summer to fall in seconds with a functional and universally flattering silhouette. The stretch cotton twill material makes this coverall form-fitting but still comfortable, not to mention versatile enough to wear basically anywhere. It features trendy patch-pockets, a cute collar and a belt that can be removed for a loose fit or tied for a cinched waist.