Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Holiday Gift Guide
A gift for everyone on your list
InexpensiveLast MinuteThoughtfulPractical

Everlane's 2018 Black Friday Deal Has Nothing To Do With Saving Money

A Black Friday sale that gives back.
By Danielle Gonzalez
11/16/2018 07:44pm ET
Placebo365 via Getty Images

What if shopping could save the planet? This holiday season, the capsule wardrobe-experts at Everlane are promoting a Black Friday deal that has nothing to do with saving money.

Instead, they’re hoping shoppers are more interested in saving the planet this holiday season. On Black Friday, Nov. 23, Everlane is donating $13 for every order placed to fund beach cleanups across the country through the Surfrider Foundation. That $13 is enough to clean 1 pound of plastic off a beach.

“Up to 13 million tons of plastic waste enter our oceans each year, destroying our environment. It’s a huge problem,” says Everlane Founder and CEO Michael Preysman. “We’re excited to partner with Surfrider, which has been protecting our oceans for 34 years to clean up our beaches, and continue our commitment to stop creating new plastic.”

Everlane’s goal is to raise $260,000, enough to keep 20,000 pounds of garbage out of the ocean. It’s just another way Everlane is working to tackle the issue of plastic waste. Earlier this year, the brand made a commitment to remove all virgin plastic from their supply chain by 2021 with the launch of a clothing line made entirely of recycled plastic bottles. That collection is, appropriately, named “Renew.”

“Everlane is going beyond identifying and eliminating sources of plastic within their own production process by supporting Surfrider’s efforts to get littered plastic off our beaches before it enters the ocean,” said Surfrider CEO Chad Nelsen. “We are honored to play a role in making Everlane’s Black Friday campaign a way to clean our ocean, waves and beaches.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Everlane, or just want to do some holiday shopping you can feel good about, we’ve rounded up some new and popular items at Everlane that are good for your wallet and your conscience.

Take a look at 10 of our favorite Everlane looks below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Jeans you can live in.
Everlane
These best selling jeans have a 4.7-star rating and over 500 reviews. The Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny come in four different washes and have a form-flattering fit.
Sizes: 23 to 33 (regular and tall)
Price: $68
2
The basic blouse, but better.
Everlane
The classic blouse gets a shiny update with thisClean Silk Charmeuse Oversized Shirt, available in four colors and made with eco-conscious clean silk.
Sizes: 00 to 16
Price: $130
3
A way to stay warm this winter.
Everlane
Made out of 100 percent recycled materials, the ReNew Long Puffer has oversized pockets, a drawstring hood, and can be cinched at the waist for a flattering winter look.
Sizes: XXS-XL
Price: $175
4
This trendy tote bag for work.
Everlane
An iconic bag with over 1,350 reviews, The Day Market Tote is made of premium Italian leather that transitions seamlessly from work to the weekend.
Price: $175
5
Perfect work pants.
Everlane
Lightweight cotton twill and a pull-on waistband make The Easy Chino a workwear staple that comes in four shades.
Sizes: 00 to 16
Price: $55
6
A figure-flattering bodysuit.
Everlane
A high neckline and smoothing fit make this High-Neck Tank Bodysuit a wardrobe staple you can wear layered under a cardigan or with jeans for night out.
Sizes: XS to XL
Price: $30
7
These lovely loafers.
Everlane
Slip on the Modern Loafer for comfortable, leather footwear available in 10 different colors.
Sizes: 5 to 11
Price: $168
8
Simple but stylish sweater.
Everlane
Stay warm and cozy in this Oversized Alpaca Crew, available in six colors.
Sizes: XS to XL
Price: $95
9
A pair of polished pants.
Everlane
Lightweight cotton twill and a pull-on waistband make The Easy Chino a workwear staple that comes in four shades.
Sizes: 00 to16
Price: $55
10
This darling sweater dress.
Everlane
Chic meets cozy with this Cashmere Turtleneck Dressthat’s perfect over tights or paired with over the knee boots.
Sizes: XXS to XL
Price: $165
11
Your new go-to pair of boots.
Everlane
You can’t go wrong with this Modern Chelsea Boot with elastic panels for an easy pull on.
Sizes: 5 to 11
Price: $198
MORE:
FashionEnvironmentStyleshoppableBeautygift guideBlack FridayGift Guidesholidaycyber monday