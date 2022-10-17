Shopping
Melanie Aman
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement to help dog's skin
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" — Darcie Nation
$28.97 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.

Promising review: "Miracle product. My 4-year-old has long, curly hair. She sleeps like she’s in an MMA ring and subsequently wakes up with hair matted and tangled. She cries if you brush it because it’s obviously a nightmare. I got this and spray it all over her dry hair and HOLY MOLY where has this been?! The brush glides through her hair with no issue. I don't know what magical unicorn made this stuff but I swear by this now!" — Meghan Anne
$7.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A microwave veggie steamer
Promising review: "I love fresh vegetables but hate having to cook up the whole batch and store. This little microwave steamer worked out even BETTER than I could have imagined! I use it almost every day now. I can break off a few stalks of broccoli, cut up a some asparagus, carrots, steam it in the microwave for 3–3.5 minutes and I have a wonderful serving of mixed fresh veggies anytime I want. I love it! It is small, so if you're feeding a family, look for something bigger along the same lines. It's easy to clean, and it seems sturdy enough for the dishwasher, but I hand wash it because I had a microwave steamer that got warped after a few runs through the dishwasher. Would definitely buy again." — terifrancis
$9.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A pair of compression gloves that can help with arthritis symptoms
Promising review: "I love these gloves, I’m actually wearing them right now. I have a degree in computer science which means that I’m constantly using my hands to code and mess around on computers. I use a computer at home and at work. By the end of the day my hands are sore and they hurt. These gloves work miracles. Before bed I put these on and I wear them all night. I get a good night's sleep when I wear them and I can tell when I forget to put them on because I sleep awful. I also like how easy it is to wash them. I hand wash but I’ll admit a couple of times I’ve just thrown in the washing machine because I was too tired to hand wash and they turn out completely fine, literally the same as if I would’ve hand washed. I’m 26 and I wear these gloves. My grandma is 69 and she wears these gloves. We both love these gloves very much!" — BritMcConnell
$19.97 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A pack of six cleaning tablets to rid your washing machine of any mold or smells
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.

Promising review: "I noticed a funny smell in my laundry room and realized it was coming from my washer. I bought these and tried them the same day I got them. Ran the washer on hot and open the lid midway through to see the washer was full of gunk and debris and things that this cleaner brought up. Once the cycle was done there was no more smell. My washer was clean. This product is seriously amazing. I wish I found it sooner." — Amazon customer
$8.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A six pack of cleaning tablets to wash away the grime inside your dishwasher
Promising review: "Convenient, easy, quick way to keep the dishwasher fresh and working at peak." — Amazon customer

Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" — Jenny
$11.78 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A multi-use and vitamin-rich skincare oil that can help soothe and even skin tone
Promising review: "I've been using this on a scar on my chest for the past few weeks (trying to make it less noticeable before my wedding in September!), and it's slowly but surely fading away. I apply it at night, but reviewers recommend apply it in the morning as well for best effectiveness, so I'll start doing that too. It smells really nice and it doesn't feel as oily on your skin as you might think." –– Ciera Velarde, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "I was skeptical of how amazing the reviews are, but this stuff is pure gold. I use it on stretch marks on my legs and in just a week they went from bright angry red to purple. I use it twice a day if I remember, and it's amazing. I also rub it on my face after I wash my face. It has made my acne on my cheeks go WAY down, and is removing the scars. I have amazing skin now. I use this stuff EVERY day, and I've barely even put a dent in it. This size is amazing, and for the price — holy cow. I seriously never leave reviews, but seriously this stuff is pure magic. I tried vitamin C serum, rosehip, witch hazel, etc. and this is the only thing that has worked for me. Good luck!!" — Jessamyne Campbell
$8.92 at Amazon
8
Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy
Three aromatherapy eucalyptus lavender pouches for the shower
Each bag lasts for two to three showers. Eucalyptus Blooms is a North Carolina-based small business that specializes in eucalyptus bunches designed to freshen up your home.

Promising review: "These smell AMAZING, and they're such a perfect size for the shower. I used to have big bundles of eucalyptus, but they always took up so much space. These are perfectly sized and the blend of Eucalyptus and Lavender is HEAVENLY." — Maggie
$12.79 at Etsy
9
Amazon
An odor and stain eliminating spray great for stubborn pet messes
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" — mona mia

$19.97 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A nourishing oil that'll restore your shredded nails and dry cuticles
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" — JOE D.
$8.50 at Amazon
11
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A pair of super absorbent period underwear
Available in sizes XXS–6X and individually or in packs of two or three in various colors.

Promising review: "Very comfortable and incredibly absorbent compared to other brands I've tried. These are exactly what I needed! I don't want to have to think about my period every moment or worry about leaking. These give me such peace of mind. I don't use other products, just period underwear. I was so tired of everything else and even got sick of using cups. So I just wear these for my entire cycle. Heavier days I'm changing every five or so hours, but I'm talking really heavy. Regular days, I can go morning to evening. These are great for sleeping, too!" — Amazon customer
$15.90+ at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
An anti-fungal dandruff shampoo that can alleviate a dry flaky scalp
Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." — chris
$15.47 at Amazon
13
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A shampoo scalp massager for breaking down product buildup and improving circulation
Promising review: "I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice." –– Emma Lord, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
$6.98+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A pack of 12 inconspicuous corner guards for furniture
Promising review: "Must-have. I love these. We just moved in with family, and they had a coffee table with super-sharp corners and I have a little one who pulls up on everything and is trying to walk. To say I was on edge is an understatement. My sister-in-law didn’t want an obnoxious baby proof item around her house, but these were so discreet she didn’t even notice that I had installed them. They are so soft that my little one started gumming on them to soothe his gums, LOL. They were super easy to install, stuck on very well and with not much effort, and came with plenty so if I need them I’ll have them handy. Super satisfied! If you’re thinking about getting, them please do!" — Amazon customer
$12.98 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A creamy paw butter that hydrates dry, cracked paws
Promising review: "One of my puppers is a super athlete who lives to go for walks and on runs. She is about 9 now and the vet gave her a stellar bill of health save one thing: her pads were getting really rough and worn from paved trails and city walks, and this may be uncomfortable, especially as summer comes and pavement heats up. I was skeptical about any kind of balm as I figured that it would leave a mess on my floors or one/both dogs would just lick it off their feet. No problems whatsoever, and after a single application, both dogs' pads are really soft and supple. Hopefully the dogs can feel the difference. I can surely see it and feel it. Also, the balm smells like oatmeal cookies, so bonus for that." —Todd Snyder
$7.13 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A memory foam orthopedic knee pillow that can help reduce back strain
Promising review: "I have significant pain in my left knee. My expectations for this product were low but I figured, given the very reasonable price, it was worth a try. I’ve got to say I am very pleased. Its size/design have reduced my discomfort while sleeping and allow me to get a much higher quality of sleep. It works well both on my back (under my knee) and on my side (between my legs). I would buy it again." — Joe F.
$21.95 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
Dawn's dish spray that removes stubborn grease and grime without scrubbing
This bundle comes with a spray bottle and three refills.

Promising review: "Best cleaning product I have ever used. TikTok doesn’t lie…on this one at least." — R. Oakeson
$24.32 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray to prevent scum buildup
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon customer
$18.61 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
Two pain-reducing knee stabilizer bands
Promising review: "I have suffered from chronic knee pain while running for years now after experiencing an injury. With running being one of my hobbies, I thought I’d never run again without being in extreme pain. These little contraptions have changed my life. I now run without even the slightest pain in my knee. The only thing is that it’s kinda uncomfortable without long pants on. But that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to take for no pain. I’d highly recommend." — Amazon customer
$12.88+ at Amazon
20
Amazon
A pack of colorful squishy, sticky balls that don't make a mess
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" — Heather Hambrick
$10.46 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
The cult-favorite Squatty Potty that can help relieve constipation
Promising review: "What can I say? The process of excretion can only be compared to a real life exorcism where it feels, pleasantly if I may add, that the devil himself is trying to burst out of your gut. Needless to say, the stool changed my life. I found myself creating excuses to run to my magical place and discharge whatever little portion of food was left inside me; I was hooked. Soon people started wondering why I've become so distant; the stool had taken over my life. It would have taken over your life too if you would have experienced the kind of pleasure that I was now enjoying; it was my high." — Dino
$24.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner and polish for a smudge-proof shine
Therapy is a family-owned small business based in Dover, New Hampshire.

Promising review: "I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care. This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains, without any extraordinary effort, and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here. I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." — David Brennan
$19.95 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A box of 14 medicated wart-removing pads that apply like a bandage
Promising review: "This stuff works! I’ve never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! Eww, embarrassing! So I got the freeze off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the freeze off three times and nothing! I than realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" — Audrey N.
$6.96 at Amazon
24
Meowy Janes / Etsy
A pack of matatabi chew sticks for your cat
Meowy Janes is a wonderfully named small business based in New Egypt, New Jersey. It specializes in catnip and catnip alternatives.

Promising review: "I recently tried some of these out with my cats and they were a hit! TBH they've never really been super into catnip — they'll play with it but they don't go wild — so I was excited to see they were into these. They bat them around, rub their faces all over them, and ultimately, when they're done, hide them under a chair or in their cat condo so they can come back to them later." –– Chelsea Stuart, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "The second I put a stick down our kitty was obsessed! Our cat loves 'chewing' so these are a great fit for him. All natural, great packaging, and quick shipping! Thank you." — kr323
$9.97+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A popular air purifier that removes dander, dust and allergens from the air
Promising review: "I'd never heard of this brand before but love their product now. Immediately this air freshener worked as advertised. I felt the air in my room was fresh. I have many cats and was grateful for the feeling of clean air around me. The product looks to be very well made and very nice to look at. Easy to set up, easy to use. I hope for many reliable years." — Amazon customer
$89.99 at Amazon
26
ScratchPad for Dogs / Etsy
A nail file board for dogs
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta. This pad is available in four styles and three grit levels.

Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" — Kira Armajani
$39.91+ at Etsy
27
www.amazon.com
Bissell's best selling carpet and upholstery cleaning machine
Promising review: "Two months ago we got an 6-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made clean up of everything so much simpler and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy can isn't harmed through exposure or smells. Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends and our couch gets that fresh clean smell in an hour." — Kindle customer
$123.59 at Amazon
28
Amazon
A tonsil stone remover kit
Promising review: "I'm in my early thirties and just started getting tonsil stones. Until a few months ago, I never even knew what these things were! I've been struggling with cotton swabs to fully remove the stones but couldn't get rid of them and they would just come back within the week. I received this and OMFG...best investment ever. No struggle holding my phone as a flashlight while awkwardly posing myself in front of my badly lit bathroom mirror. I sat comfortably at my vanity, used one hand, and removed the whole stone in less than a minute. Why did I not know this was a thing? Why have I been struggling? Get it! Stop struggling, suffering, and awkwardly dealing with this ridiculous condition...trust me." — Wren
$9.98+ at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A professional grade callus-removing gel to dissolve hard dead skin from feet
Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." — Diamante Valentine
$14.49 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A pack of 20 stain-removing pads by Bissell
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." — Matt
$27.48 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
Forty hydrocolloid acne patches that draw out impurities and help blemishes heal
Promising review: "I cannot say enough about these patches! They are my skin savior! I actually gave myself a facial where I pushed up all the blackheads and whiteheads from my pores, which is why there is so much puss on the patches (gross, I know), but I couldn’t believe all of that was trapped in my skin!! Woke up and removed the patches, not a single pimple! If I would've not put these on, guaranteed I would have woken to multiple pimples in the area. I usually break out when I try to exfoliate and extract, so I only do it when my pores start to look huge and filled (yuck). I am now a true believer, leave the 'spot treatment' creams and switch to these! They will pull out that white head and reduce your pimple to practically nothing overnight! And it’s safer than a cream that just brings all that gunk to the surface but doesn’t actually remove it... then when you do you're left with an oozing pre-scar for the rest of the day! I am now a monthly subscriber. I will never use anything else. In fact, just ordered the XL acne patches to pull out more gunk on my forehead (live in AZ, constantly sweating and naturally oily). Thank you for making such a great product!!" — Jennelectric
$8.49 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A pen that leaves behind a bad taste to stop your kid from biting their nails
This has anti-inflammatory ingredients like organic aloe leaf juice and organic eucalyptus leaf to soothe sore fingers.

Promising review: "I love this stuff!! It’s taste horrible, which was great to help stop my 4-year-old from biting her nails. In about three days she completely stopped now and her nails have grown.." — Denise Batista

Promising review: "OMG it works!! My 3.5-year-old was a constant thumb sucker. Four days and she hasn't put her thumb in her mouth!! It's the worst taste ever but it works. We tell her we are painting her nails. We put it on during the day and at night. Best product around." — Natalie Plaza
$16.95 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A liquid tartar remover if your dog hates getting his teeth brushed
Promising review: "My dog's molars were turning black and he had a ton of build up on his canines. In the photo (above), just imagine everywhere you see slight yellow, instead covered in black and brown gunk and hard plaque. His gums were beginning to look inflamed. And, of course, his breath could kill a horse. After one week of constant use (a cap full for every bowl of water) you could see an obvious difference in tooth color. I was blown away. (Why can’t human mouthwash do such a good job on our teeth?) After three weeks, his molars were almost completely clean. After a couple months of use, the plaque on his canines was soft enough to brush some of it off, which was totally impossible before. Plaque covered the canine approximately 70%. Obviously that's no longer the case. Idk what insane solvent this is made of, but it keeps his gross mouth clean as a whistle. Now I don’t have to worry about my picky princess mutt losing his teeth because he can’t be bothered to chew anything." — BaconPancakes
$8.41+ at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A TikTok-famous cleaning paste that works on a number of messes and surfaces
Promising review: "If this stuff isn’t in your arsenal yet, you need it. I accidentally got GREEN hair dye all over my white sink. Bleach, CLR, Magic Erasers — nothing touched it. The Pink Stuff was my Hail Mary while I was panicking about what I would tell my landlord. The stains are completely gone and I have a white sink again!" — Courtney Foltz
$5.97 at Amazon
