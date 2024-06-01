16 Little Everyday Things That Men Say Melt Their Hearts

"I'm not good with events where many people attend. It drains my social battery faster than you can count to 10. But I wanted to see it through and be the best partner possible because the event was really important to him. After around two hours (we were talking to his boss then), my significant other looked at me, took my hand, and excused us both from the conversation. We left then and there because 'No company event can be so important that I willingly let you suffer through it. Even though we are not together anymore, this is still the nicest thing someone ever did for me. Completely unprompted because I really wanted to see it through for him and didn't even complain."

thianchai sitthikongsak via Getty Images