16 Little Everyday Things That Men Say Melt Their Hearts

I love hearing about healthy romantic relationships and how kind and considerate some people can be to their partners. So I found this Reddit thread full of men sharing small, sweet things their significant other does that they’ll remember forever to be super sweet. Here is what some men shared:
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
"She looks me in the eyes and says, 'We'll figure it out. We always do.'"
"If my wife wakes during the night and notices I am uncovered, she will 'tuck' me in. Most of the time, I'm asleep and don't notice, but once in a while, I am just on the edge of sleep, and it's the most lovely selfless gesture."
"One time, my wife and I talked about a book I remembered having and loving as a child. I spent hours describing it, but I couldn’t remember the title for my life. We tried to look it up on Google based on my descriptions, but Google had no idea what I was talking about. When I was just about ready to give up I remembered the title. It was called 'Glim, The Glorious', and I was so happy to show it to my wife online. I was also so sad that I didn’t have the book to show her in person. About three weeks later, she handed me a wrapped gift. When I opened it, it was 'Glim, The Glorious.'"
"My wife was super helpful taking care of my older mother after she was placed in hospice."
"I woke up one morning with her hand on my chest and head on my shoulder. She said she was having a hard time mentally and that I was her comfort. Honestly, I just felt warm waking up that way. I don't think she really thought much about it, but it made my whole month, and it still makes me happy to think about it."
"The last time my wife and I got intimate, she said repeatedly, 'I want you.' Hearing this after being together for 20+ years is very special, and the words will echo in my mind for months, probably years."
"Rather than making fun of me when I started crying after I found out my pet died, she instead cradled me in her arms and massaged the back of my head while my tears ran down her arms. She held me in that moment for over half an hour, then supported me by saying, 'You gave Larry a great life.' I’ll never forget that. Those words meant a lot. Rest in peace, Larry. You were the best fucking fish ever. I understand now why they call them goldfish. It’s because they’re pure gold. And you, Larry? Well, you might have just been the most golden of them all."
"I was having a rough week at work, got home really tired, and took a nap. I woke up with sushi (she doesn't like sushi, but I love it), a bottle of wine, and Harry Potter on the TV."
"I'm not good with events where many people attend. It drains my social battery faster than you can count to 10. But I wanted to see it through and be the best partner possible because the event was really important to him. After around two hours (we were talking to his boss then), my significant other looked at me, took my hand, and excused us both from the conversation. We left then and there because 'No company event can be so important that I willingly let you suffer through it. Even though we are not together anymore, this is still the nicest thing someone ever did for me. Completely unprompted because I really wanted to see it through for him and didn't even complain."
"My wife always leaves me little love notes around the house. I love them and have saved every one of them. It makes my day!"
"I remember once being on my last day of work before going on leave. It was a Friday, and some stuff went down, so I had to finish late. It bothered me because, in my mind, I imagined myself clocking out at 5 p.m. and celebrating. I was pretty burned out at that stage, too. I left work at about 7:30 p.m., and my partner picked me up with an open beer in the car. It was just the best."
"Whoever brushes their teeth first before bed puts toothpaste on the other's toothbrush and sets it out. She usually wins."
"My partner says 'Thank you for today' every night at bed time."
"Most nights after dinner, we’d sit opposite sides of the kitchen island and talk or drink a glass of wine. Sometimes, randomly, he would walk over to my side mid-conversation, kiss me, walk right back to his side, and continue the conversation. My heart flutters every time."
"She is a wonderful cook, and the food reminds me of my own grandmother's cooking. I don’t think she knows how special this is to me."
My wife gets up about 1.5 hours before I do because her work day is much earlier than mine. She knows that I usually pour my coffee and wait for it to cool for about 5 minutes before I start to drink it. So she pours me a cup about 5 minutes before I get up so it's at the perfect temperature when I come downstairs.I'll never get sick of that. 10/10 wife. I would marry her again."
