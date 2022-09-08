Everyone Is A Suspect In Puzzling First Trailer For 'Knives Out' Sequel

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX © 2022

The knives? They’re out. The onion? It’s glass. And the cast? Absolutely stacked.

The first trailer for director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s instant genre classic “Knives Out” is here, with Daniel Craig and his Southern drawl back at the center of another whodunit.

In the Agatha Christie-esque follow-up, titled “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” a new murder mystery unfolds on a tropical Grecian isle ― basically the only place the cast and crew could film a movie last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

This time, detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) will have his hands full with a fresh crop of potential suspects and victims, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

They’ve all gathered on a private island owned by reclusive tech millionaire Miles Bron (Norton), who’s invited the colorful group to paradise. Someone turns up dead, naturally.

In the trailer, we see flashes of a knife-wielding Hudson, playing a fashionista named Birdie Jay, and Bautista, fully embodying the role of unhinged YouTube star and firing off multiple gunshots poolside.

“Lock the doors. Stay in your rooms,” Craig’s Blanc says in the clip. “Everyone is in danger.”

Speaking with Netflix’s Tudum in a recent interview, Johnson said he took inspiration from Christie’s work to craft a new compelling mystery.

Advertisement

“Every single time, she found a way into it that felt unique and fresh, and you could tell it was challenging her creatively,” he told the outlet.

“The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, ‘It’s a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle,’” Johnson said. “It’s a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you’re making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out. I know when I’m reading or watching a whodunit, I always let go of the notion of figuring it out about a third of the way through it.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will debut at Toronto International Film Festival this month before arriving on Netflix on Dec. 23.