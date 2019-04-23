HuffPost

Whether you want thicker, longer or more natural-looking lashes, giving them a lift and curl before applying mascara is key. Most of us have a lash curler that we snatched up at the drugstore a few years ago that’s been sitting in our makeup bags ever since, which invites the question: Does it really make a difference which eyelash curler you use?

According to users of the Shu Uemura lash curler, the answer is yes. Read through the reviews on any of Sephora’s best-selling mascaras and you’re sure to see someone mention the Shu Uemura eyelash curler. Reviewers swear by it, claiming it’s the only thing that offers a full curl to short, straight lashes. It’s a regular mention of the many “it girls” featured on Into The Gloss, was named-dropped in “The Devils Wears Prada” and even the duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle, dubbed it one of her top five beauty products because “it makes you look instantly awake.”

So ... what’s the deal with this ethereal eyelash curler? The Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler is an award-winning product designed by Tokyo makeup artist Shu Uemura to create precise and perfect lash curls. The beauty tool has a patented hinge to provide the right amount of pressure on eyelashes. It also has a curved angle with mushroom-shaped silicone padding to protect lashes and suit all eye shapes, including hooded eyes and almond eyes.

The curler can be found on the Shu Uemura website for $23, where it has a 4.8-star rating and over 1,000 reviews, but it’s also available on Amazon for $19, where it has a 3.7-star rating and over 1,000 reviews. Just be sure you’re buying on Amazon directly from Shu Uemura.

