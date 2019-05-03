Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

Everything At Asos Is 20% Off This Weekend

There’s something for every style and budget.

We’re suckers for a good deal, and we knew we’d struck gold when we discovered that everything at Asos is 20% off this weekend.

Now through Tuesday, May 7, you can get 20% off anything at Asos with the code ITSMAY20. That means everything from dresses and jumpsuits, to shoes and swimsuits and, yes, even bags, accessories and beauty is part of the discount.

You might want to use this sale as an excuse to get a new swimsuit that’s not too cheeky , or perhaps you’re looking for a graduation dress for under $100. Whatever you’re looking for, there’s something for every style and budget.

To help you find some new favorites, we’ve rounded up a few pieces that stood out to us. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Wild Honey Plus Asymmetrical Wrap Dress
Asos
Get it at Asos for 20% off $67 with code ITSMAY20.
2
Pull&Beal Slip-On Rafia Sandals
Asos
Get them at Asos for 20% off $42 with code ITSMAY20.
3
Asos Design Beach String Shopper Bag
Asos
Get it at Asos for 20% off $16 with code ITSMAY20.
4
Moon River Leopard Print Jumpsuit
Asos
Get it at Asos for 20% off $94 with code ITSMAY20.
5
Asos Design Lively Woven Slingbacks
Asos
Get them at Asos for 20% off $45 with code ITSMAY20.
6
Asos Design Leather Look Trench
Asos
Get it at Asos for 20% off $103 with code ITSMAY20.
7
Pull&Bear Wrap Top In Yellow Polka Dots
Asos
Get it at Asos for 20% off $28 with code ITSMAY20.
8
Asos Design Chunky Button Slouchy Jumpsuit
Asos
Get it at Asos for 20% off $45 with code ITSMAY20.
9
Asos Design Boxy Top With Contrast Button
Asos
Get it at Asos for 20% off $40 with code ITSMAY20.
10
Asos Design Curve Plisse Midi Dress With Polka Dots
Asos
Get it at Asos for 20% off $56 with code ITSMAY20.
11
Vero Moda Gingham Swimsuit
Asos
Get it at Asos for 20% off $46 with code ITSMAY20.
12
Asos Design Waist Tie Culottes
Asos
Get them at Asos for 20% off $40 with code ITSMAY20.
13
Asos 4505 Petite Sculpting Leggings With Mesh
Asos
Get them at Asos for 20% off $40 with code ITSMAY20.
14
Collusion Mini Dress
Asos
Get it at Asos for 20% off $29 with code ITSMAY20.
15
Asos Design Circle Shopper Bag
Asos
Get it at Asos for 20% off $35 with code ITMAY20.
shoppablefinds stylefinds sale