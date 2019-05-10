As a mom to a toddler with another due in a few short weeks, there’s nothing more I’d like this Mother’s Day than to sleep in and wake up to the smell of bacon warming my house. Who’s with me? So listen up husbands, partners, kids, caretakers: This Everything Bagel Strata is just the answer to make any mom’s dreams come true. And it couldn’t be easier to pull off.

You might be wondering what exactly strata is. Well, it’s a traditional breakfast casserole consisting of day-old bread, cheese and a custard mixture made up of eggs and milk. You can add any of your favorite accouterments like bacon, sausage, ham, different types of cheese or vegetables to spice things up. The mixture sits overnight to give the bread a chance to absorb the liquid and is then baked in the morning, magically turning into a savory bread-like pudding. It’s soft and chewy on the bottom with crispy, crunchy bites on top. It’s best to use stale bread (or in this case, stale bagels) but if you don’t have time to let it dry out, you can always pop it in a low-temperature oven to help the process.

Kelly Paige This Everything Bagel Strata is perfect for Mother's Day.

To really wow your mom this year, try my elevated version of the classic strata. It has everything bagels, crispy thick-cut bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes and two types of cheese ― shredded cheddar and chunks of cream cheese. It’s basically a one-pot bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich to feed a crowd with minimal effort and dishes. Surprising your mom this year couldn’t be simpler but don’t worry ― she doesn’t have to know how just how easy it is. Your secret is safe with us.

Kelly Paige

Everything Bagel Strata With Cream Cheese, Bacon and Roasted Tomatoes

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

10 large eggs

2 1/2 cups whole milk or half-and-half

6 day-old everything bagels, cut into 1-inch cubes

12 ounces thick-cut bacon, cooked and chopped

6 ounces cream cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh dill, for garnish (optional)

Directions