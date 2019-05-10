As a mom to a toddler with another due in a few short weeks, there’s nothing more I’d like this Mother’s Day than to sleep in and wake up to the smell of bacon warming my house. Who’s with me? So listen up husbands, partners, kids, caretakers: This Everything Bagel Strata is just the answer to make any mom’s dreams come true. And it couldn’t be easier to pull off.
You might be wondering what exactly strata is. Well, it’s a traditional breakfast casserole consisting of day-old bread, cheese and a custard mixture made up of eggs and milk. You can add any of your favorite accouterments like bacon, sausage, ham, different types of cheese or vegetables to spice things up. The mixture sits overnight to give the bread a chance to absorb the liquid and is then baked in the morning, magically turning into a savory bread-like pudding. It’s soft and chewy on the bottom with crispy, crunchy bites on top. It’s best to use stale bread (or in this case, stale bagels) but if you don’t have time to let it dry out, you can always pop it in a low-temperature oven to help the process.
To really wow your mom this year, try my elevated version of the classic strata. It has everything bagels, crispy thick-cut bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes and two types of cheese ― shredded cheddar and chunks of cream cheese. It’s basically a one-pot bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich to feed a crowd with minimal effort and dishes. Surprising your mom this year couldn’t be simpler but don’t worry ― she doesn’t have to know how just how easy it is. Your secret is safe with us.
Everything Bagel Strata With Cream Cheese, Bacon and Roasted Tomatoes
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
-
1 cup cherry tomatoes
-
1 tablespoon olive oil
-
10 large eggs
-
2 1/2 cups whole milk or half-and-half
-
6 day-old everything bagels, cut into 1-inch cubes
-
12 ounces thick-cut bacon, cooked and chopped
-
6 ounces cream cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
-
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
-
Salt and pepper, to taste
-
Fresh dill, for garnish (optional)
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Toss the tomatoes with olive oil on a sheet pan. Season with salt and roast for about 12 to 15 minutes, until soft.
-
Grease a 9x13 casserole dish with baking spray. Scatter bagel pieces into bottom of dish. Evenly sprinkle bacon, cream cheese cubes and cheddar cheese on top.
-
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over bagels, pressing down slightly so the bagels absorb some of the liquid.
-
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, preferably overnight.
-
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 F.
-
Let casserole sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking. Remove plastic wrap and cover with foil.
-
Bake for 30 minutes covered, then remove foil and bake an additional 40 to 45 minutes until the center has set and the edges are golden brown.
-
Let sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh dill if desired.