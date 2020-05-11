HuffPost Finds

Spotted: Everything At J.Crew Factory Is On Sale Now

In deals that made us do a double take, J.Crew is offering at least 40% off everything.

You won't want to miss this J.Crew Factory sale.&nbsp;
Your inbox now is probably filled with coupon codes, 24-hour flash sales and major markdowns. It might be hard to figure out when to wait out for a better bargain or when to actually take out your wallet.

It’s not often we find a sale that’s worth it, but we’ve spotted one now that made us do a double take from J.Crew Factory, known especially for its work-appropriate button-downs and dresses.

For a limited time, everything that’s full-price at J.Crew Factory is 40% to 70% off. The clearance section is an extra 60% off with code WONDERFUL.

The sales come after J.Crew — the parent company that owns J.Crew Factory and Madewell, too — filed for bankruptcy earlier this month. The company said it would “remain fully operational throughout this restructuring process” in a statement. So it’ll still be business as usual when you shop at J.Crew, J.Crew Factory and Madewell.

Of course, we had to check out all the sales happening at J.Crew Factory for ourselves and rounded up the best steals that you’ll find hiding on the site.

From a tie-front top that’s $10 to best-selling sheath dress that’s $29, here are some of our favorite things that are on sale at J.Crew Factory now.

Check them out:

1
Cities List Graphic Tee
J.Crew Factory
Originally $40, get it now for $11.
2
Drapey Twill Wrap Dress
J.Crew Factory
Originally $80, get it now for $23.
3
4" Linen-Cotton Scalloped Hem Short
J.Crew Factory
Originally $50, get them now for $13.
4
Floral Tiered Maxi Dress
J.Crew Factory
Originally $118, get it now for $35.
5
Leopard Calf Hair Easy Summer Slide Sandals
J.Crew Factory
Originally $55, get them now for $16.
6
Textured Tie-Front Top
J. Crew Factory
Originally $50, get it now for $10.
7
Striped Linen-Cotton Drawstring Pant
J.Crew Factory
Originally $60, get them now for $17.
8
High-Low Popover Tunic Top
J.Crew Factory
Originally $65, get it now for $19.
9
Button-Up Leopard Shirt
J.Crew Factory
Originally $60, get it now for $17.
10
Suede Platform Espadrilles
J.Crew Factory
Originally $118, get them now for $35.
11
Linen-Blend Drawstring Short
J.Crew Factory
Originally $40, get it now for $12.
12
Lemon-Print Square-Neck Button-Front Top
J.Crew Factory
Originally $60, get it now for $17.
13
Crinkle Open-Neck Tee
J.Crew Factory
Originally $45, get it now for $13.
14
Satin-Back Crepe A-Line Midi Skirt
J.Crew Factory
Originally $80, get it now for $23.
15
Calf Hair Seaside Slide Sandals
J.Crew Factory
Originally $55, get them now for $16.
16
Suiting Dress
J.Crew Factory
Originally $98, get it now for $29.
17
Linen-Cotton Drawstring Pant
J.Crew Factory
Originally $60, get them now for $17.
18
Striped Linen-Blend Drawstring Short
J.Crew Factory
Originally $40, get them now for $12.
19
Ruffle-Trim Tank Sweater
J.Crew Factory
Originally $60, get it now for $17.
20
Floral Tie-Waist Short
J.Crew Factory
Originally $60, get them now for $17.
