Everything, And We Mean Everything, Is Under $25 At Old Navy

Get anything and everything for $25 or less at Old Navy.

<a href="https://bit.ly/3fosmjB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Old Navy</a> is having a sale you&rsquo;ll want to skim for hot weather lounge basics.
The past few weeks have given most of us the first signs of summer: sunshine, warm temperatures and clear skies.

But if you’ve recently found yourself scrambling through piles of leggings and sweatshirts for a pair of shorts, it might be time to swap your winter clothes for warm-weather ones.

I’d normally be thrilled to break out my summer dresses, strappy sandals and summer bags this time of year. But it looks like those us fortunate enough to be quarantined somewhere with a backyard will be wearing shorts and tank tops there for the next couple of months instead.

Fortunately, Old Navy is having a sale you’ll want to skim for hot weather lounge basics. Starting Tuesday, everything at Old Navy will be on sale for $25 or less.

That’s not a typo. You’ll find absolutely everything on sale at Old Navy, including activewear, summer outfits and swimwear for less than a rooftop cocktail. The sale is a good opportunity to round out your quarantine closet without breaking the bank.

You might even find a last-minute Mother’s Day gift (hint: It’s May 10). Buy mom something she’ll love, such as a classic denim jacket or fabulous floral dress.

If you’re embracing the at-home lifestyle, you might stock up on loungewear and matching workout sets to compliment your new routine. If you like the bike short trend on Haley Bieber but can’t quite picture yourself pulling it off, we found the perfect pair of compression shorts on sale for just $17 at Old Navy.

We’ve also spotted plenty of swimsuits and sundresses, in case you’re lucky enough to have a backyard pool or an undiscovered local swimming hole. This bandeau bikini with removable straps is the perfect choice for getting some color sans tan lines, and this linen dress is breezy enough for a walk around the block.

We’re not sure how long this sale will last. But if you’re looking for new spring and summer finds, and aren’t sure where to start, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites on sale at Old Navy for under $25.

Take a look:

1
A lightweight linen jumpsuit for lounging
Old Navy
Find this Linen-Blend Cami Jumpsuit on sale for $22.
2
Workout shorts for your exercise routine
Old Navy
Find these Go-Dry Mesh Performance Shorts for $20 at Old Navy.
3
A shirt you can wear to work and weekend from home
Old Navy
Find this Vertical-Stripe Split Neck Popover Tunic on sale for $20.
4
Crisscross Faux-Leather Slingback Sandals
Old Navy
Find these Crisscross Faux-Leather Slingback Sandals on sale for $16.
5
A comfy romper perfect for play
Old Navy
Find this Sleeveless Eyelet-Trim Romper for $18.
6
A cute bikini for sunbathing in the backyard
Old Navy
Find this Textured Pique Tie-Front Bikini Swim Top on sale for $12.
7
A plaid button-down for dressing up
Old Navy
Find this Slim Fit Built-In Flex Everyday Shirt for $20.
8
A cozy pair of linen shorts
Old Navy
Find these Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Shorts for Women on sale for $25.
9
Cutoff shorts for all-day adventures
Old Navy
Find these Karate Rib-Knit Waist Built-In Tough Cutoff Jean Shorts for $15.
10
A maxi dress made for napping
Old Navy
Find this Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress on sale for $12.
11
A pair of funky swimshorts
Old Navy
Find these Printed Swim Trunks for $20.
12
A simple white T-shirt for everyday wear
Old Navy
Find this EveryWear Slub-Knit Tee for Women on sale for $10.
13
A cute top you can dress up or down
Old Navy
Find this Ruffled Eyelet-Lace Jersey Knit Top for $10.
14
These cropped leggings, because you could always use another pair
Old Navy
Find these High-Waisted Elevate Side-Pocket Mesh-Trim Compression Crops on sale for $25.
15
A sports bra for all the workouts you're streaming
Old Navy
Find this Medium Support Longline Racerback Sports Bra on sale for $20.
16
A lightweight linen shirt
Old Navy
Find this Relaxed Fit Linen-Blend Short-Sleeve Shirt for $22.
17
A frilly one-piece bathing suit for all those selfies
Old Navy
Find this Ruffled Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuit on sale for $25.
18
The perfect pair of khaki shorts
Old Navy
Find these Lived-In Straight Khaki Shorts for $12.
19
A cool and causal everyday T-shirt
Old Navy
Find this Graphic Crew Neck Tee for $8.
20
This super dainty summer top
Old Navy
Find this Chambray Tie-Front Cami on sale for $25.

