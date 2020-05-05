HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Old Navy is having a sale you’ll want to skim for hot weather lounge basics.

The past few weeks have given most of us the first signs of summer: sunshine, warm temperatures and clear skies.

But if you’ve recently found yourself scrambling through piles of leggings and sweatshirts for a pair of shorts, it might be time to swap your winter clothes for warm-weather ones.

I’d normally be thrilled to break out my summer dresses, strappy sandals and summer bags this time of year. But it looks like those us fortunate enough to be quarantined somewhere with a backyard will be wearing shorts and tank tops there for the next couple of months instead.

That’s not a typo. You’ll find absolutely everything on sale at Old Navy, including activewear, summer outfits and swimwear for less than a rooftop cocktail. The sale is a good opportunity to round out your quarantine closet without breaking the bank.

You might even find a last-minute Mother’s Day gift (hint: It’s May 10). Buy mom something she’ll love, such as a classic denim jacket or fabulous floral dress.

If you’re embracing the at-home lifestyle, you might stock up on loungewear and matching workout sets to compliment your new routine. If you like the bike short trend on Haley Bieber but can’t quite picture yourself pulling it off, we found the perfect pair of compression shorts on sale for just $17 at Old Navy.

We’ve also spotted plenty of swimsuits and sundresses, in case you’re lucky enough to have a backyard pool or an undiscovered local swimming hole. This bandeau bikini with removable straps is the perfect choice for getting some color sans tan lines, and this linen dress is breezy enough for a walk around the block.

We’re not sure how long this sale will last. But if you’re looking for new spring and summer finds, and aren’t sure where to start, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites on sale at Old Navy for under $25.