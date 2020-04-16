Whether your highlights have grown out into a bad balayage, your grays are starting to show or you need a dramatic hair change to bring some excitement back into your life, you’re probably missing your routine trips to the salon.

So many of us are missing the salon chair, in fact, that hair dye sales are up, according to Walmart’s CEO. (New York magazine’s The Cut says pink is in.)

There are plenty of ways you can support your local salon and stylist during this time (besides going to them for a professional touch-up for your at-home cuts and colors when they reopen). Consider purchasing gift cards for future appointments and tipping your stylist in advance for that next cut or color. It’s a good idea to contact your salon to see what inventive take-home options they’re providing right now, too.

However, if you absolutely can’t hold off until your salon is open again, there are a few tips on how to dye your own hair that you should read — and you want to have the right products on hand so you don’t regret the outcome.

We spoke to professional hair colorists about the products they recommend you use to color your own hair at home, if you absolutely must.