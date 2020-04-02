HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Zulfiska via Getty Images Now you'll be able to have happy hour at home with these practical finds for a post-work (from home) cocktail.

After working from home without a desk, video chats with your co-workers and switching from day to night sweatpants, you might need a cocktail or two. Or a pint of Guinness, a glass of Cabernet or a shot of tequila.

And while you’re staying in, you might be missing your weekly post-work happy hour. Luckily, there’s been a rise of the virtual happy hour — where you and your friends don’t have to leave your beds to catch up. Staying connected to your loved ones, whether it’s a trivia night over Google Hangouts, a gaming session on the Houseparty app, or a call to your parents, could help you feel less lonely while you’re self-isolating.

So in the spirit of spirits and sharing a drink or two over on Zoom, we found everything you’ll need to have happy at home. From a gold ice bucket that already comes with tongs to keep your drink on the rocks, to a set of coasters made from recycled records that’ll keep your coffee table spotless, these finds will bring the bar to you.